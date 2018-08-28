Last Chance to see major exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre

Elisabeth Frink exhibition preview at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich, Norfolk Archant

The Sainsbury Centre at the University of East Anglia has since October seen thousands of visitors to its show Elisabeth Frink: Humans and Other Animals.

It is the largest presentation of work by the renowned artist Elisabeth Frink since her death in 1993 and runs until February 24.

The exhibition features over 130 works by the artist and provides new perspectives and examines her radical and bohemian beginnings in 1950s London, reappraising her as one of the most important British sculptors of the twentieth century.

Rory Hill, Visitor Services Manager, said: “The show has been seen by all ages.

“We have seen a huge number of school enquiries because of Frink’s wide appeal and generally, with the expansion of the Sculpture Park we are seeing visitors spending longer here, enjoying the park, a specialist coffee or lunch and the chance to see not one but two temporary exhibitions.

“Whilst the Frink show is in its last weeks, there is Ken Kiff: The Sequence on the Mezzanine Gallery.”

Booking is advisable online or by phone on 01603 593199

There is a free parking (subject to availability) with a parking permit obtained from the main gallery reception.

The Sainsbury Centre car park is opposite the main entrance doors.