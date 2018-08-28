Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Last Chance to see major exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre

PUBLISHED: 17:02 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 07 February 2019

Penelope Lucas

Elisabeth Frink exhibition preview at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich, Norfolk

Elisabeth Frink exhibition preview at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich, Norfolk

Archant

The Sainsbury Centre at the University of East Anglia has since October seen thousands of visitors to its show Elisabeth Frink: Humans and Other Animals.

Elisabeth Frink exhibition preview at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich, NorfolkElisabeth Frink exhibition preview at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich, Norfolk

It is the largest presentation of work by the renowned artist Elisabeth Frink since her death in 1993 and runs until February 24.

The exhibition features over 130 works by the artist and provides new perspectives and examines her radical and bohemian beginnings in 1950s London, reappraising her as one of the most important British sculptors of the twentieth century.

Rory Hill, Visitor Services Manager, said: “The show has been seen by all ages.

“We have seen a huge number of school enquiries because of Frink’s wide appeal and generally, with the expansion of the Sculpture Park we are seeing visitors spending longer here, enjoying the park, a specialist coffee or lunch and the chance to see not one but two temporary exhibitions.

“Whilst the Frink show is in its last weeks, there is Ken Kiff: The Sequence on the Mezzanine Gallery.”

READ MORE: Elisabeth Frink retrospective charts fears and concerns of modern life

Booking is advisable online or by phone on 01603 593199

There is a free parking (subject to availability) with a parking permit obtained from the main gallery reception.

The Sainsbury Centre car park is opposite the main entrance doors.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Woman with £15,000 gambling debt found dead six days after no-one heard from her

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

More than 150 households without power

Households in the Thetford area have been affected by power cuts this morning, PHOTO: UK Power Network

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from today as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Morrisons manager stole from store after online gambling led to £64,000 debt

Morrisons in Gorleston, where Mark James was a senior manager. Photo: Andy Darnell

Small village with one school and no doctor’s surgery could see extra homes

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass

Paul Lambert ready for Carrow Road boo boys

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is ready for a hot reception at Carrow Road Picture: Steve Waller

Infant school handed warning notice as governors resign en masse

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists