Schoolboys star in new CBBC cooking show hosted by Fred from First Dates

Step Up To The Plate - L-R Asa Cohen, Alfie, Emilie and Ben in the Diner themed restaurant with Fred Sirieix Credit: BBC/Lion Television Ltd WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

Two students from Langley School are currently cooking up a storm in new CBBC series Step Up to the Plate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Asa Cohen in the Diner themed restaurant Credit: BBC/Lion Television Ltd Asa Cohen in the Diner themed restaurant Credit: BBC/Lion Television Ltd

Asa Cohen and Nick Yates, both aged 12, will be competing to find out if they have the skills to run their own restaurant.

Each episode sees a different group of eight contestants battling it out for a place in the semi-final.

The youngsters are divided into two groups: the kitchen crew, who work with top chefs, and the restaurant crew, guided by expert maitre d' Fred Sirieix, who is the star of Channel 4's First Dates.

Asa, from Little Plumstead, is part of the restaurant crew and, although he wants to be a stockbroker when he is older, he has a passion for cooking and a love of French food.

L-R Asa Cohen, Ben, Emilie and Alfie in the Diner themed restaurant with Ken Cheng and Johnny Cochrane Credit: BBC/Lion Television Ltd L-R Asa Cohen, Ben, Emilie and Alfie in the Diner themed restaurant with Ken Cheng and Johnny Cochrane Credit: BBC/Lion Television Ltd

The ambitious 12-year-old explained his strategy on the show: "I want to be the salesman trying to get people to order a bit more, trying to sell a bit more, trying to make a bit more money."

Asa's mother Nicola Cohen said: "Asa's grandparents live a long way away, so it has been great for them to watch his progress on the show."

You may also want to watch:

Nick Yates, from Gorleston, hopes to run his own business in the hospitality sector one day and found the experience "fun, exciting and educational". He added: "When I served the 'difficult diners' I was told to try not to laugh! I enjoyed meeting Fred as he is a funny guy."

Amazingly we have not just 1 but 2 pupils competing on the @cbbc Step up to the Plate show! Don't miss our Y8 pupil Asa Cohen from Ep1 and Y7 pupil Nicholas Yates from Ep7 https://t.co/VFQheNtJ1G #langleytalent #stepuptotheplate #cateringatitsfinest @ProudlyNorfolk pic.twitter.com/M65JPXAiW9 — Langley School (@Langley_School) August 19, 2019

Nick's mum Angela Yates is understandably proud of her son and is pleased that he took part in the show: "He has enjoyed meeting new people and has loved taking part - he felt quite the star for a bit!"

READ MORE: Loaded fries to be served at City's home games

Both boys found out about the show through their teacher Nicola Price, who is the senior school's head of food preparation and nutrition.

She encouraged them to fill in the application form and they then had to submit short video clips of themselves serving food, as well as being interviewed by the casting director via FaceTime.

Miss Price said: "Asa is a talented chef and Nick has wowed us with his baking creations.

Nick Young in the Medieval themed restaurant. Credit: BBC/Lion Television Ltd Nick Young in the Medieval themed restaurant. Credit: BBC/Lion Television Ltd

"We are delighted that their skills were recognised and they were both able to appear on Step Up to the Plate - it is very exciting for both of them."

The show sees the young contestants trying to impress a range of celebrities such as baking guru Liam Charles, former Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh and restaurant critic Grace Dent with their cooking and serving skills.

Asa particularly enjoyed this element: "I got to serve some celebrities including: DJ BBQ, Sam and Mark from CBBC and Lindsey from Blue Peter."

Step Up To The Plate is on CBBC and is available via BBC iPlayer. The Grand Final airs on August 30.