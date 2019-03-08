Kure Kure Faraway Review: cultural artifacts and historic tales in a solo show

Kure Kure Faraway. Picture: Supplied by Wells Maltings Supplied by Wells Maltings

What to make of this? 'Kure Kure Faraway' - a Tale of Ancestors, Identity, Atavism, Diaspora & DNA - what a considerable brief for an evening's entertainment at Wells Maltings Theatre, last Thursday evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For one ignorant reviewer, this was an overwhelming and magnificent introduction to the beautiful music and dance of Zimbabwe, as well as cultural artifacts and historic tales in a solo show by the gifted and beautiful Anna Mudeka. A descendent of great warriors including an immensely powerful female war leader, Nekander, who unified several tribes, while leading several battles at the end of the 19th century.

You may also want to watch:

Anna tells her own life story, complete with the songs, costumes, musical instruments follow her progress through childhood, adolescence, and career as a dancer, as well as her eventual arrival in this country where she has brought considerable skills to highlighting her vibrant and dynamic musical culture. Of course, it helps that she is magnetic and warm as well as a skilful and exciting musician.

Any reservations of our audience were swept away as the show continued, using the great craft of live theatre: lighting, costume, photography projections, film and sound effects. Even the haunting and intriguing large masks came into their own at a thrilling funeral ceremony.

Anna Mudeka now lives in Norfolk and her appreciation of our ways as well as our scenery were lovingly illustrated at the end of this theatrical biography. I do hope that she could do some school performances - because she would certainly please so many of our young friends.