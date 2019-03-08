Video

Paula Lane on being killed off in Corrie to starring role in Kinky Boots

Coronation Street's Paula Lane stars in Kinky Boots as Lauren Credit: Helen Maybanks Archant

Coronation Street star Paula Lane has swapped the cobbles for the cobblers in Northampton as she takes on the role of Lauren in Kinky Boots coming to Norwich this September.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coronation Street's Paula Lane stars in Kinky Boots as Lauren Credit: Helen Maybanks Coronation Street's Paula Lane stars in Kinky Boots as Lauren Credit: Helen Maybanks

Paula shot to fame in 2010 as feisty character Kylie Turner in Coronation Street and during her time on the soap she got into plenty of fights, with the likes of Tina, played by Michelle Keegan, and her half-sister Becky, played by Katherine Kelly.

Kylie also got married to David Platt, which caused tension with his mother Gail, and Paula left the show in 2016 when her character was murdered by Clayton when she was trying to protect her friend Gemma.

Fast forward to 2019 and she is killing it on stage in the UK tour of Kinky Boots, which is coming to the Theatre Royal from September 17 to 28.

The musical tells the story of a failing shoe factory owner Charlie (Joel Harper-Jackson), who inherited Price & Son from his father, who forms an unlikely friendship with drag queen Lola (Kayi Ushe) who steers the business in a new direction.

The musical is inspired by the 2005 comedy-drama film of the same name and it made its West End debut in 2013 at the Adelphi Theatre and has won three Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Actor in a Musical for Matt Henry as the original Lola.

Ahead of the show's stop in Norwich, Paula Lane spoke about her time on Coronation Street and what audiences can expect from Kinky Boots.

The cast of Kinky Boots Credit: Helen Maybanks The cast of Kinky Boots Credit: Helen Maybanks

Who do you play in Kinky Boots and what is the plot?

Charlie Price inherits his father's shoe factory and finds himself in troubled times and needs to find a niche market to save it when he stumbles across Lola who needs a sturdy pair of boots to save her show and the two come together to create show-stopping boots.

I play Lauren who is one of the factory workers who comes up through the ranks and in my head she has worked there since finishing school.

She gets a crush on Charlie, which she doesn't see coming, and she has got a funny side as well as an emotional one and has some amazing, catchy numbers.

Paula Lane as Lauren in Kinky Boots Credit: Helen Maybanks Paula Lane as Lauren in Kinky Boots Credit: Helen Maybanks

Have you been to Norwich before?

I've never been but my husband has said wonderful things about the Norfolk Broads so I'm looking forward to coming here and being a tourist.

Why do you think the show is so popular and who does it appeal to?

It is a story that needs to be continuously told as it is a celebration of embracing who you are and at a time when there is lots of uncertainty - a show like ours is light relief from the news and we all need a lot of love right now.

Paula Lane as Lauren and Joel Harper-Jackson as Charlie in Kinky Boots Credit: Helen Maybanks Paula Lane as Lauren and Joel Harper-Jackson as Charlie in Kinky Boots Credit: Helen Maybanks

People can't always get down to the capital city to see a show and we want to spread the message around the UK that we should accept other people and how they want to live.

The songs have all been written by Grammy award-winning singer Cyndi Lauper - what is your favourite one?

There is such a mix in there with rock, pop and ballads too but I would say my song The History of the Wrong Guys as it has the real essence of Cyndi in it and it is at the end of act one and is upbeat and has a call and response.

What was it like playing Kylie in Coronation Street and how would you describe your character?

Paula Lane as Lauren in Kinky Boots Credit: Helen Maybanks Paula Lane as Lauren in Kinky Boots Credit: Helen Maybanks

People remember her fondly and it was a brilliant part to play and a great character - she kept me on my toes and I couldn't guess where the writing would go.

She had gone through so much trauma so I liked playing the softer side of her, people had the idea that she was a chav and bolshy but there was way more to her than that.

I used to enjoy the fight scenes with Michelle and Kelly's characters as it would be a good way to get rid of tension after a busy week and I would work with the stunt director.

Was it hard to have the character killed off which meant you couldn't come back?

I was fully prepped for it and I was happy to have a memorable exit which stuck in peoples minds.

The cast of Kinky Boots Credit: Helen Maybanks The cast of Kinky Boots Credit: Helen Maybanks

Is it difficult going on the road for the Kinky Boots tour with a young family?

I am on a 15-month contract and we began rehearsals in August last year and it is emotionally hard leaving two children behind but I never do longer than two weeks and they come on the road with me when I can.

Is there anything left on your bucket list to do in the industry?

I've done theatre and continuing drama so I would like to do a shorter project next which would be a film.

Finally, why should people get tickets to Kinky Boots?

It is the best touring musical currently across the UK and we get a standing ovation pretty much every night and we can't ask for more.

It appeals to all ages and everyone can relate to the story.

Tickets for Kinky Boots costs from £10 to £51 and can be purchased at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, by phone on 01603 630000 or in person at the box office.