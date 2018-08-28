A Night of Queen Review: They were the champions, my friends

Gary Mullen as Freddie Mercury for One Night of Queen. Photo: provided by Alive Leisure provided by Alive Leisure

A Night of Queen played to a sell-out audience in West Norfolk, as Queen fever continues to spread.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The King’s Lynn Corn Exchange was full of Queen fans for the sell-out, two-hour show On Thursday, November 14, performed by Stars in their Eyes winner Gary Mullen and his band, The Works.

I wasn’t lucky enough to have seen the original Queen as I was too young, so this was a fantastic opportunity to hear how the songs sounded live. I was also intrigued as to how Gary Mullen would portray such a musical icon, but not only did he look like him, but he sounded identical to the legend that is Freddie Mercury.

The band played many of Queen’s greatest hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Killer Queen and Crazy little thing called love, as well as lesser known songs such as The Invisible Man.

The audience were on their feet for the majority of the evening, dancing, singing and interacting with the band as they would have done had it been the real Queen.

Freddie himself was known to be brilliant at audience participation getting everyone singing song lyrics and chorus’ of ‘ayyy oooohs’ and Mr Mullen was no exception.

The show ended with a spine chilling rendition of my favourite Queen song, We are the Champions.

Over the past few weeks, Queen’s popularity has grown due to the release of biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Queen drummer Roger Taylor was born in King’s Lynn and spent the first seven years of his life growing up here, not that you would know it, as there is currently no tribute to the town’s most famous resident.

READ MORE: Bohemian Axe-dy - council fells tribute to Queen drummer

A sculpture was put up in 2013 but was removed back in October and a spokesman for West Norfolk council said there were no plans to replace it.

A poll, created by the EDP asked the question ‘Should King’s Lynn have a plaque or tribute to mark its link with Queen drummer Roger Taylor?”

The answer was a resounding yes, with 88pc of the voters agreeing that the town should have something to honour him.

With the hype about Queen not showing signs of disappearing anytime soon, a tribute, in some form, may be something the council will want to reconsider.