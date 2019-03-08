King's Lynn Festival: Talk by medical scientist Lord Robert Winston

Lord Robert Winston gives a talk on fertility and embryology as part of the King's Lynn Festival PICTURE: Matthew Farmer Archant

King's Lynn Festival hosted a talk from one of the the country's most well known medical scientists.

The audience in St George's Guildhall pose their questions to Lord WinstonPICTURE: Matthew Farmer The audience in St George's Guildhall pose their questions to Lord WinstonPICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Many will know Robert Winston for his TV series, though he now focuses on writing books to inspire children and research work. He keeps the quick wit and visible passion many will have seen before.

He began his talk simply: "You shouldn't be here on a day like this. This talk is very depressing". Despite the day's heat, the Guildhall remained well-filled.

The audience remained transfixed on a presentation titled "What will become of us?". It began with several peices of historical art, which Lord Winston clearly has a love for.

"I tried to convince the BBC to do a series on these pieces, with no luck," he told onlookers.

The talk tackled the tricky subjects of fertility and eugenics. In many places, it was shocking and emotional, but showed the wealth of experience and understanding the ex-doctor put into his carefully prepared slides.

Lord Winston spoke about the work he does with schools in East Anglia. "I do this because of the lack of awareness, and more people should go into science. It's not all too hard, and is amazingly rewarding."