King's Lynn Festival gets under way

The Endellion Quartet, who will be performing at King's Lynn festival Picture: Eric Richmond Archant

An afternoon of free music and entertainment will kick off King's Lynn Festival.

Music Hub, Hoofbeat, Doubles, the King's Lynn Festival Chorus, King's Lynn Town Band and Cubanda will be performing on the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday (11am - 4pm).

There will also be a chance to see the wonders of the universe with a display from the King's Lynn Astronomy Society.

Later, the BBC Concert Orchestra with singers Graham Bickley and Louise Dearman will present Songs for a Swingin' Orchestra at the Corn Exchange (7pm).

Favourite songs such as Come Fly With Me, Get Happy and Night and Day are included in their programme which will be conducted by Richard Balcombe.

You may also want to watch:

The festival programme includes the Endellion String Quartet - renowned as one of the finest quartets in the world and now in its 40th season - who will give the Ruth Fermoy Memorial Concert at St George's Guildhall on Thursday, July 18.

Renowned pianist John Lenehan will present In the Footsteps of Laurel and Hardy, reviving the tradition of the cinema pianist on Monday, July 15 at the Guildhall.

Sirinu, an ensemble of early instruments and voice, will mark the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing with music inspired by space and the planets at All Saints' Church on Tuesday, July 16 (7.30pm).

A guided walk led by Dr Paul Richards will highlight Gustav Metzger's Lynn will also take place on Tuesday (11am).

Elizabeth Fisher, curator of the Metzger exhibition in the Fermoy Gallery, will talk about the artist's life and work on Wednesday, July 17 at the Guildhall (3pm).

Composer Jonathan Dove will be the special guest of Contemporary Consort at the Town Hall on Wednesday (6pm) and Professor Lewis Dartnell will give a talk on Origins - How the Earth Made Us, presented by the Royal Geographical Society at the Guildhall (8pm).

Top Scottish folk band, Skipinnish, visits Norfolk for the first time on Friday, July 19 as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations. Their powerful tunes, described as "the very best of contemporary Celtic music", can be heard at the Corn Exchange at 7.30pm.