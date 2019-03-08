Were you at Ocean Colour Scene's sell-out Corn Exchange show?

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:33 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 25 August 2019

Simon Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene. Pic Simon Parker.6/4/2001. ES 7.4.01

Simon Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene. Pic Simon Parker.6/4/2001. ES 7.4.01

Ocean Colour Scene took to the stage at King's Lynn Corn Exchange in 1999 when touring their album One from the Modern.

Pic for Guess the place competition for West edition EDP. King's Lynn Corn Exchange.Pic for Guess the place competition for West edition EDP. King's Lynn Corn Exchange.

Whilst the band is now not as well known as other Britpop groups such as Blur, Pulp and Oasis, on April 13 1999, the group's arrival in King's Lynn was big news. The EDP's reviewer at the time Jonathan Hartley described them as "the biggest contempory band to have played the King's Lynn venue" with the gig subsiquently selling out.

As many as 1200 people packed into the venue to hear the band rip through fan favourites such as 'The Day We Caught The Train' and tracks from the new album such as 'Soul Driver', with many fans left ticketless outside.

Many King's Lynn gig goers recently took to Facebook to describe the gig as their favourite in the town, with one commenter describing it as "one hell of a show".

Mr Hartley's review at the time read: "The heaving mass hung on every tune as the Birmingham band played through their full repertoire. They got off to a blasting start when they had the crowd rocking with You've Got It Bad. The thumping beat set the theme for the evening as everyone surged towards the front. With a contemporary 1990s blues sound, the band pulled fans through a tide of emotions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brzzM31G4x8

"From the mournful The Day We Caught the Train, to the upbeat Standing on the Corner, the audience remained captivated throughout. The Riverboat Song, which first brought the band to public attention in 1996, was rapturously received with the audience straining their voices. Simon Fowler, Steve Cradock, Oscar Harrison, Damon Michella all played to the crowd who responded with rapturous applause.

"Backed by an impressive light show, the four lapped up the limelight. Favourites included When the Morning Come from the Moseley Shoals album. New tracks included Soul Driver, which boded well for the band's forthcoming album, which is due for release in spring."

