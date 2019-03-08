Norfolk festival cancelled due to wet weather

A Norfolk music festival has been cancelled due to bad weather.

Folk in the Town held at King's Lynn's Tuesday Market Place was scheduled to run from 11.30am to 6pm on Sunday, with West Norfolk council appearing to confirm the event would start as planned in a tweet at 10.15am.

Ten minutes later the council tweeted again to announce the festival had been cancelled after yesterday's event was forced to end early.

Yesterday,the council tweeted that the event "should" be happening today, however added that it was weather dependent.

Poor weather also caused an outdoor screening of Bohemian Rhapsody in Hunstanton to be cancelled.