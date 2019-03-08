Two-week festival ends on a high note with boost to town's hotel trade

King's Lynn Festival

Organisers of a two-week festival say it has ended on a high note, after hotels have reported their busiest festival fortnight.

The 69th King's Lynn Festival finished with a splendid concert by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra which delighted the large audience at the Corn Exchange.

The acclaimed Amatis Piano Trio - who will feature at The Proms next week - also earned rapturous applause for their performance of Beethoven's Triple Concerto with the orchestra, conducted by Jamie Phillips.

Orchestra managing director James Williams said he and some of the musicians so enjoy visiting Lynn that they were spending the weekend in the town.

As the curtain came down on the two-week festival, chairman Alison Croose told festival supporters that the event, renowned for its quality and broad appeal, continues to attract growing numbers of people from all over the country.

Among them were 40 members of a music appreciation society in Kent who spent three days at the festival. She said Lynn hotels had reported their busiest festival fortnight.

She said: "Judging by very enthusiastic audience reactions and many compliments we can celebrate the success of the festival which has maintained its tradition of excellence."

Mrs Croose said this year's festival was the launch pad for an extra-special programme to celebrate the 70th festival next year.

She thanked the borough and county councils for their support, as well as West Norfolk businesses and the generous individuals who sponsor events. She also thanked the army of volunteers who play a big part in making the festival happen.

On October 25-27 the festival will stage its third and final Festival Extra weekend and will continue to stage Festival Extra events year-round.

The 2020 festival will be on July 19 to August 1.