A paranormal investigation is coming to Norwich's hidden street

PUBLISHED: 15:45 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 02 October 2019

The underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

The underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

A haunted night out is coming to the city this Halloween where you will encounter spirits of a different kind.

The underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Beneath Kinda Kafe in Castle Meadow is Norwich's own Diagon Alley, with a hidden street which dates back to the 15th century and holds many of the secrets to the city's history.

On October 28, 29 and 31, Beyond the Shadows will be hosting a paranormal investigation in the eerie undercroft where they will attempt to summon spirits with groups of ten people.

The evening will run from 9.30pm to 1am and include group vigils, table tipping, a spirit board, use of EMF meters, which measure radiation, and voice recorders.

Ghost hunters will be able to get a rare glimpse into the haunting space, which used to be at street level before the castle ditches were filled in to make Castle Meadow.

READ MORE: Weird Norfolk: Norfolk's own Diagon Alley hidden beneath Norwich

There are many myths and tales about the undercroft including secret dungeons, escape routes to Norwich Castle and tunnels that sneak through the city.

Tom Gaskin, social enterprise manager of The Missing Kind who run the cafe, said: "The guys at Beyond the Shadows are an experienced paranormal investigation team who have worked at locations across Norfolk and approached us about doing Halloween events here.

READ MORE: 9 unusual things to do in Norwich - from a Rage Room to Snow Tubing

"They will use all the devices that they use on Most Haunted and have a preference for smaller groups as it is sensitive to what they are doing.

The underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

"It is such a unique space in Norwich and is a perfect spooky location with lots of legends and myths."

The event is raising money for The Missing Kind, which aims to inspires a kinder world through their projects, and Kinda Kafe also run Hidden History tours and an escape room in the undercroft.

Tickets cost £40 and can be purchased at kindakafe.org

Visit our Weird Norfolk page to find out more about the county's weird and wonderful history.

