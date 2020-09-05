Strictly Come Dancing stars bringing socially-distanced tour to Norfolk

Two former Strictly stars will set the stage alight when they bring their latest tour to Norfolk this autumn, which has been created with social distancing in mind.

An Evening with Kevin and Joanne Clifton comes to the Alive Corn Exchange in King’s Lynn on Sunday, November 15 and it is part of a mini-tour of the UK.

The siblings will give audiences a glimpse into their lives, from children growing up in a dancing family to the successful performers they are today, and will share stories.

They will also perform ballroom and Latin dances with their professional partners and sing songs too.

Both siblings have lifted the Glitterball Trophy on Strictly Come Dancing - Kevin in 2018 with journalist Stacey Dooley and Joanne in 2016 with TV presenter Ore Oduba, but both have since left the show.

The talented pair were originally due to tour together for the first time earlier this year in Burn the Floor, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was unable to go ahead.

While the tour has been successfully rescheduled to 2021, Kevin will now be headlining it without his sister as Joanne’s prior commitments mean she is no longer available.

Keen to still work with his sister, Kevin and the show’s producers came up with the idea of the An Evening With concept, perfect for a smaller and socially-distanced audience.

Kevin said: “Although we all miss performing and producing live shows and it is great to be able to get back on stage, we know people’s health and safety is paramount.

“Myself, Joanne and our producers feel a responsibility to the theatre industry to help rebuild audience confidence, so that one day theatres will be full again.”

Paul Irving, producer of Strictly Theatre Co, said: “This is a great way to support venues across the country, as well as provide work for freelancers from the theatre industry who have had limited support over the last six months.

“It also gives venues the opportunity to perfect safe social distancing measures.”

Tickets go on sale on Monday, September 7 at 10am at kevinandjoanne.com