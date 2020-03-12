Video

A Kevin and Perry Go Large rave is coming to Norwich

Make sure you're wearing a bucket hat as an event dedicated to the nation's favourite teenagers, Kevin and Perry, is coming to Norwich.

A club night celebrating cult classic film Kevin and Perry Go Large, which was released in 2000, is taking place at Popworld in Prince of Wales Road on Friday, April 3.

The film, based on the hit sitcom Kevin the Teenager, sees Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke's characters swap their boring lives in suburbia for a lads' holiday to Ibiza to become DJs and find girlfriends.

The event, which has been selling out venues across the UK, will see a slice of the White Isle come to the city and it will features a soundtrack of nineties dance classics, including plenty of hits used in the film, and guest DJs.

There will be references to the film and sitcom at the event, including jam sandwiches to tuck into, and plenty of giveaways too.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up for the occasion and at previous events people have worn bucket hats, Hawaiian shirts and sunglasses.

Gregg Wilson, owner of Massive Events behind the club night, said: 'It started from a group of people who shared a love of nineties dance music and we thought that a Kevin and Perry night was a great way to bring that music to the masses.

'It has been fantastic in other cities, in locations such as Leeds, Sheffield and London, and we recently had our largest one up in Newcastle with 1,200 people.

'We will have our very own Mrs Patterson giving out jam sandwiches and giveaways during the night with things like inflatable bananas, glow sticks and we also have a couple of surprises up our sleeves.'

Tickets cost £6 and can be purchased at fixr.co