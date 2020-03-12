Search

Advanced search

Video

A Kevin and Perry Go Large rave is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:19 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 12 March 2020

A Kevin and Perry rave is coming to Norwich Credit: Massive Events/Chelsea Aitken

A Kevin and Perry rave is coming to Norwich Credit: Massive Events/Chelsea Aitken

Archant

Make sure you're wearing a bucket hat as an event dedicated to the nation's favourite teenagers, Kevin and Perry, is coming to Norwich.

A Kevin and Perry rave is coming to Norwich Credit: Massive Events/Chelsea AitkenA Kevin and Perry rave is coming to Norwich Credit: Massive Events/Chelsea Aitken

A club night celebrating cult classic film Kevin and Perry Go Large, which was released in 2000, is taking place at Popworld in Prince of Wales Road on Friday, April 3.

The film, based on the hit sitcom Kevin the Teenager, sees Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke's characters swap their boring lives in suburbia for a lads' holiday to Ibiza to become DJs and find girlfriends.

The event, which has been selling out venues across the UK, will see a slice of the White Isle come to the city and it will features a soundtrack of nineties dance classics, including plenty of hits used in the film, and guest DJs.

READ MORE: 12 blockbusters to be shown at new outdoor cinema festival in Norwich

A Kevin and Perry rave is coming to Norwich Credit: Massive Events/Chelsea AitkenA Kevin and Perry rave is coming to Norwich Credit: Massive Events/Chelsea Aitken

There will be references to the film and sitcom at the event, including jam sandwiches to tuck into, and plenty of giveaways too.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up for the occasion and at previous events people have worn bucket hats, Hawaiian shirts and sunglasses.

Gregg Wilson, owner of Massive Events behind the club night, said: 'It started from a group of people who shared a love of nineties dance music and we thought that a Kevin and Perry night was a great way to bring that music to the masses.

READ MORE: 'It was a dream come true' - 5ive superfan performs with band at Norwich show

A Kevin and Perry rave is coming to Norwich Credit: Massive Events/Chelsea AitkenA Kevin and Perry rave is coming to Norwich Credit: Massive Events/Chelsea Aitken

'It has been fantastic in other cities, in locations such as Leeds, Sheffield and London, and we recently had our largest one up in Newcastle with 1,200 people.

'We will have our very own Mrs Patterson giving out jam sandwiches and giveaways during the night with things like inflatable bananas, glow sticks and we also have a couple of surprises up our sleeves.'

Tickets cost £6 and can be purchased at fixr.co

Most Read

Boss sends all staff home as scientist urges firms to act on coronavirus

Mark Williams-Cook, Candour. Pic: Archant

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in river is named

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Boss sends all staff home as scientist urges firms to act on coronavirus

Mark Williams-Cook, Candour. Pic: Archant

Saints’ chief expects City clash to go ahead amid coronavirus fears

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl held his pre-match press call on Thursday ahead of a Premier League trip to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant
Drive 24