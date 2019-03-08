Kerry Katona on why she wants to be the new Kris Jenner

Kerry Katona as the Atomic Fairy in Beauty and the Beast Credit: Stephen Finney Archant

A household name for her private life as much as her time in Atomic Kitten, Kerry Katona is set to sprinkle a little magic this Easter in Beauty and the Beast.

Kerry Katona first found fame in the band aged 18 and was part of the line-up when Whole Again went to number one in 18 countries.

Since leaving the group, Kerry has carved a successful career in reality TV including her recent appearance on Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Big Brother and winning I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2004.

With the Warrington mum-of-five, to three husbands which she regularly reminds people, she has been able to have such a successful career as what you see is what you get.

Kerry doesn’t shy away from her demons including her battle with drugs, mental health and financial problems which have been well-documented in the press.

As the 38-year-old goes on a UK tour of Beauty and the Beast as the Atomic Fairy, which is coming to the Felixstowe Spa Pavilion, she reveals how she has learnt to love herself and why she wants to be the new Kris Jenner.

Are you looking forward to starring in Beauty in the Beast and what can audiences expect?

Absolutely, I worked with Anton Benson Productions before in Cinderella at Christmas and it was brilliant.

I am playing the Atomic Fairy which is pretty much like me really and I will be camping it up and being silly and daft.

It is great for families over the Easter holidays with plenty for the grown-ups too and Basil Brush is even in it.

I love doing acting and I’ve done films before in Ireland and am known more as an actress there and did a drama with Mackenzie Crook.

In the UK I am much more known for my personal life and haven’t had the chance to do that much performing.

It is brilliant when you do panto as you all become a little family.

Have you been to East Anglia before?

It was really funny on Celebs Go Dating as I was on a date with someone from Norwich.

I thought he said Northwich and when I asked if he lived near Manchester he said to the right a bit so I got a bit confused - I do know where Norwich is and did a personal appearance in Flaunt nightclub in Norwich a few years ago.

What was it like to take part in Celebs Go Dating and why did you decide not to pick anyone to take to the series finale in Tenerife?

I’d never done the whole dating thing, I’ve just met someone and got married.

I didn’t fall in love but it was a great experience and the cast was amazing but no wonder I got married as the dating thing is hard.

I wasn’t really interested in anyone and the best relationship is with myself.

Also everyone expected me to get into a relationship so it was very liberating to turn up alone.

Do you still believe in love are you looking for a relationship at the moment?

I’m very happy where I am at now and with my children so if it happens it happens.

I’m looking forward to having a break after the tour as I have been non-stop since Christmas with Celebs Go Dating, panto, promo for Celebs Go Dating and now the Easter panto.

I can’t wait to go home and chill with my five kids.

Do you regret getting married or did it feel right at the time?

I don’t have regrets as it makes you bitter and you can’t change the past and you have to accept it.

I got married for love and it didn’t work but I have five amazing kids which I am really grateful for.

Would you want to join Atomic Kitten again and what was your higlight of your time in the band?

They don’t want to know but I wish them all the best as we aren’t in the playground.

Whole Again becoming number one made me feel very proud.

With the recent death of Love Island’s Mike Thalassitis, do you think there is enough support for those that find instant fame?

I am always speaking about mental health and do seminars talking about anxiety and depression.

It is so important to talk about it and especially with the platform I have.

People can pretend on social media they have amazing lives but it isn’t like that and it is okay not to be okay and you don’t have to be happy all the time.

Don’t suffer in silence as I have tackled addiction, divorces, bankruptcy and turned it all around and if I can anyone can.

People in worry over debt shouldn’t be embarrassed as at the end of the day it is only money and it isn’t worth taking your life over.

I got to the point where I thought I can’t do it anymore but fortunately I talked to people and you should never feel ashamed as there is so many people affected and mental health can grab you by the balls when you least expect it.

It is different for celebrities now with social media as it wasn’t there when I started out in the industry 20 years ago.

Do you struggle with all the attention you get from the media?

I don’t mind that I am more known for my reality shows than time in the band as I left Atomic Kitten in 2001 and have since dominated the front pages.

It hasn’t always been good but I am a single mother with five kids and I’m extremely proud and blessed that at nearly 40 I was asked to do Celebs Go Dating with all the younger lot on the show.

What is next for you?

I really want to focus on being a motivational speaker and I’d love to be the new Kris Jenner with more reality shows about my life.

Need to talk? Call Samaritans on 116 123.

Beauty and the Beast comes to the Felixstowe Spa Pavilion on April 9 at 2.30pm and you can purchase tickets at thelittleboxoffice.com/spapavilion or by phone on 01394 284962