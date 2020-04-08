Video

Norwich toy shop reveals its bestselling board games during lockdown

Selection of board games on offer at Kerrison Toys in Norwich. Picture: Supplied Supplied

Board games are a great way to keep all the family occupied while stuck indoors due to coronavirus and if you’re looking for ideas of what to play then take a look at the bestsellers at Kerrison Toys in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Orchard Toys Times Tables Heroes Game Credit: Supplied by Kerrison Toys Orchard Toys Times Tables Heroes Game Credit: Supplied by Kerrison Toys

Orchard Toys Times Tables Heroes Game (£8.99)

This fun multiplication game features two games in one and helps children practise their times tables from two to 12 - it has proved very popular with parents who are now home schooling their children.

In the Hero City board game players move around the board by spinning the spinners and solving multiplication sums and when the game is finished players can turn over the board for Multiplication Bingo.

Hasbro Monopoly Credit: Supplied by Kerrison Toys Hasbro Monopoly Credit: Supplied by Kerrison Toys

Hasbro Monopoly (£16.99)

You can’t beat a classic and it is no surprise that Monopoly is one of their top sellers during lockdown.

Since 1935, Monopoly has been bringing families together to invest in houses and hotels and there are also many themed versions including a Norwich edition.

Dobble Credit: Supplied by Kerrison Toys Dobble Credit: Supplied by Kerrison Toys

Dobble (£12.99)

Dobble is a speedy observation game where players race to match the identical symbol between cards.

Kerrison also sell a Harry Potter-themed version for £14.99, which is very popular, and sees players tasked with picking out the matching images of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, wands, creatures, Hogwarts house crests and more.

Orchard Toys Pirates Snakes and Ladders and Ludo Game Credit: Supplied by Kerrison Toys Orchard Toys Pirates Snakes and Ladders and Ludo Game Credit: Supplied by Kerrison Toys

Orchard Toys Pirates Snakes and Ladders and Ludo Game (£7.99)

Another one on the list by Wymondham-based Orchard Toys, this game offers two family favourites in one.

Both traditional games are given an exciting pirate twist on this double-sized playing board.

Hasbro Cluedo Credit: Supplied by Kerrison Toys Hasbro Cluedo Credit: Supplied by Kerrison Toys

Hasbro Cluedo (£14.99)

Reclusive millionaire Samuel Black has been murdered in his mansion! Now, it’s up to you to crack the case by questioning everything and unravelling the mystery. Who did it? Where? And with what weapon?

They also sell a junior version for £12.99 and a Downton Abbey one, with an aristocratic twist, for £19.99.

Ticket to Ride Credit: Supplied by Kerrison Toys Ticket to Ride Credit: Supplied by Kerrison Toys

Ticket to Ride (£34.99)

Ticket to Ride is an award winning, train adventure board game that has become something of a worldwide phenomenon.

Players compete to claim the railway routes on the playable map and are awarded points depending on the length of the route or for connecting specified distant cities by railroad.

The Genius Square Credit: Supplied by Kerrison Toys The Genius Square Credit: Supplied by Kerrison Toys

The Genius Square (£17.99)

Each player receives a Genius Square grid and a set of nine coloured shapes, plus seven ‘blocker’ pieces.

Roll all seven of the dice together and place a ‘blocker’ piece into the squares matching the seven co-ordinates that appear on the dice. Now race your opponent to fill every other space on the grid using the nine shapes.

Kerrison Toys in Aylsham Road Credit: Paul Hewitt Kerrison Toys in Aylsham Road Credit: Paul Hewitt

Kerrison Toys in Aylsham Road has been running for over 50 years, with a branch also in Great Yarmouth, and customers can order online at kerrisontoys.co.uk or by phone on 01603 494008, with free delivery locally or a courier service for £2.99, and they are also running free contactless collection from the Norwich store.

Steve Kerrison, owner of the Norwich branch, said: “People have been looking for things with an educational slant which make you use your brain a bit more rather than action games and we are also selling many traditional board games and all jigsaws are popular along with Playmobile and Lego.”