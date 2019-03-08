Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

Model and TV personality Katie Price is the special guest at the opening of a new club in the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Katie Price leaving ITV studios in London, after appearing on Loose Women. Katie Price leaving ITV studios in London, after appearing on Loose Women.

Katie, also known as Jordan, will appear at Fetch in 77 Prince of Wales Road in the former home of Flaunt.

The event takes place on Saturday April 20 from 10pm to 4am over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend with the chance to meet and greet the star.

Since embarking on a successful modelling career in the 90s, the businesswoman has become a household name for her reality show appearances including winning I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! where she met her first husband Peter Andre.

She also won the 2015 series of Celebrity Big Brother, has released six autobiographies and has even had a top 20 single with her cover of A Whole New World from Aladdin.

At the event, there will also be stilt walkers, fire performers, dancers and a drag host and free entry until 11.30pm.

Flaunt was bought earlier this year by G&J Leisure, who already own Mantra Club & Lounge, Whisky & Rum and Bond No.28 Tombland, and they held a closing down party in March with Liberty X.

Fetch will also be an LGBTQ+ club and has been given a complete refurbishment and rebrand.

Remember, never underestimate the Pricey.