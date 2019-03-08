Search

Advanced search

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

PUBLISHED: 10:49 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 09 April 2019

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

Model and TV personality Katie Price is the special guest at the opening of a new club in the city.

Katie Price leaving ITV studios in London, after appearing on Loose Women.Katie Price leaving ITV studios in London, after appearing on Loose Women.

Katie, also known as Jordan, will appear at Fetch in 77 Prince of Wales Road in the former home of Flaunt.

The event takes place on Saturday April 20 from 10pm to 4am over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend with the chance to meet and greet the star.

Since embarking on a successful modelling career in the 90s, the businesswoman has become a household name for her reality show appearances including winning I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! where she met her first husband Peter Andre.

She also won the 2015 series of Celebrity Big Brother, has released six autobiographies and has even had a top 20 single with her cover of A Whole New World from Aladdin.

At the event, there will also be stilt walkers, fire performers, dancers and a drag host and free entry until 11.30pm.

Flaunt was bought earlier this year by G&J Leisure, who already own Mantra Club & Lounge, Whisky & Rum and Bond No.28 Tombland, and they held a closing down party in March with Liberty X.

Fetch will also be an LGBTQ+ club and has been given a complete refurbishment and rebrand.

Remember, never underestimate the Pricey.

Most Read

Girls’ school to accept boys after 80 years - leaving only one single-sex establishment in Norfolk

One of Norfolk's two remaining single-sex schools, Hethersett Old Hall School, will start accepting boys into its senior school from September 2019, making it fully co-educational. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

‘It’s heartbreaking’ - RSPB criticises north Norfolk council’s use of nets on Bacton cliffs

A protest meeting will be held over North Norfolk District Council's use of nets on Bacton cliffs. Pic: Ian Burt

Landowner behind plans to build home on graveyard insists no burials will be harmed

A home could be built on a former Baptist graveyard on Croft Lane in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Most Read

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Suspected drink driver freed from overturned car after Norfolk crash

Emergency services were called to an overturned car in Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Police motorbike involved in collision while escorting abnormal load

Cotmer Road in Lowestoft. GOOGLE MAPS

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists