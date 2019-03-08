Katie Price to host grand opening of new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price leaving ITV studios in London, after appearing on Loose Women. PA Archive/PA Images

Model and TV personality Katie Price is the special guest at the opening of a new club in Norwich tonight.

Katie, also known as Jordan, will appear at Fetch in 77 Prince of Wales Road in the former home of Flaunt.

The event takes place from 10pm to 4am with the chance to meet and greet the star.

Since embarking on a successful modelling career in the 90s, the businesswoman has become a household name for her reality show appearances including I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! where she met her first husband Peter Andre.

She also won the 2015 series of Celebrity Big Brother, has released six autobiographies and has even had a top 20 single with her cover of A Whole New World from Aladdin.

At the event, there will also be stilt walkers, fire performers, dancers and a drag host and free entry until 11.30pm.