Search

Advanced search

Katie Price to host grand opening of new Norwich nightclub

PUBLISHED: 14:48 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 20 April 2019

Katie Price leaving ITV studios in London, after appearing on Loose Women.

Katie Price leaving ITV studios in London, after appearing on Loose Women.

PA Archive/PA Images

Model and TV personality Katie Price is the special guest at the opening of a new club in Norwich tonight.

Katie, also known as Jordan, will appear at Fetch in 77 Prince of Wales Road in the former home of Flaunt.

The event takes place from 10pm to 4am with the chance to meet and greet the star.

Since embarking on a successful modelling career in the 90s, the businesswoman has become a household name for her reality show appearances including I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! where she met her first husband Peter Andre.

She also won the 2015 series of Celebrity Big Brother, has released six autobiographies and has even had a top 20 single with her cover of A Whole New World from Aladdin.

At the event, there will also be stilt walkers, fire performers, dancers and a drag host and free entry until 11.30pm.

Most Read

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Furious Farke rages at ‘unacceptable’ decisions from officials after Owls’ 2-2 draw

Tim Krul appeals for handball as Steven Fletcher bundles home Wednesday's second goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Caravans filled with cannabis plants discovered by police

King’s Lynn Police said the plants were spotted while officers were responding to another incident. Photo: Norfolk police

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Archant Library

‘Beyond exasperating’ - Fears for environment as car gets stuck on flooded beach road

A car stuck on the water-covered road at Brancaster in north-west Norfolk. Picture: EDWARD COUZENS-LAKE

Most Read

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Beyond exasperating’ - Fears for environment as car gets stuck on flooded beach road

A car stuck on the water-covered road at Brancaster in north-west Norfolk. Picture: EDWARD COUZENS-LAKE

Your chance to buy entire contents of former Norwich restaurant

The contents of the former East Twenty Six bar and restaurant in Exchange Street, Norwich are being auctioned by Keys Auctions. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich woman’s petition to get speed bumps in rat run street

Amy Myers with her daughter, Ms Myers has set up a petition to get speed bumps installed on her street. Picture: Staff

‘Left to die’ - More than 100 chicks dumped by road

The RSPCA has launched an appeal after more than 100 were dumped in the Fens. Picture RSPCA.

Traffic incidents on A11 keep police busy

Members of the special constabulary, supporting officers from South Norfolk police have helped officers clear a crash where a vehicle rolled onto its side and two broken down cars from the A11. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists