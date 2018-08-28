Search

Julian Clary bringing Born to Mince tour to Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 10:20 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:59 14 December 2018

Julian Clary Credit: Michi Nakao - @MICHICOLOR

Julian Clary Credit: Michi Nakao - @MICHICOLOR

Archant

Get ready for an unforgettable night of comedy and campness as Julian Clary brings his Born to Mince tour to the region in 2019.

Bestselling author and well loved personality Julian Clary at Jarrolds discussing and signing copies of his latest novel Briefs Encountered in 2012. Photo: Simon FinlayBestselling author and well loved personality Julian Clary at Jarrolds discussing and signing copies of his latest novel Briefs Encountered in 2012. Photo: Simon Finlay

Julian’s new ‘outrageously camp’ show will see the 59-year-old bare his soul in the interest of light entertainment.

The tour includes four dates in Norfolk and Suffolk and runs from March 13 to June 8 so there are plenty of chances to see him live.

He will be singing some songs, giving a sneak preview of his new memoir ‘A Night At the Lubricant’ and make withering remarks about punters foolish enough to sit in the front row.

Julian said, “Are you ready for some filth? I know I am. It’s been a while since I sallied forth to pleasure the provinces with my particular brand of saucy innuendo. Let me at them!

Julian Clary at The Biggest Book Show On Earth at St Andrews Hall, Norwich in 2016. Photo: Simon FinlayJulian Clary at The Biggest Book Show On Earth at St Andrews Hall, Norwich in 2016. Photo: Simon Finlay

“The last tour was The Joy of Mincing. Before that was Natural Born Mincer, Lord of the Mince, Mincing Machine. You get the general idea. I just like to get ‘mincing’ in the title. I like the word.”

The comedian became a household name in the 1980s for his alternative comedy and distinctive look with leather outfits and heavy make-up.

He appeared a number of times on Channel 4 comedy show Friday Night Live in the 80s, which also launched the careers of Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and Harry Enfield, and went on to present his own game show Sticky Moments with Julian Clary.

He has gone on to appear on numerous popular TV shows including Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 which he won, Strictly Come Dancing, Have I Got News for You and he is also a regular panelist on BBC Radio 4’s Just a Minute.

He has also starred in West End productions of Taboo, Cabaret and Le Grand Mort and is also in this year’s London Palladium production of Snow White alongside Dawn French.

Julian will be at the King’s Lynn Alive Corn Exchange on March 15, Ipswich Regent on April 6, Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal on May 25 and Norwich Theatre Royal on June 6.

