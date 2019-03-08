Search

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

PUBLISHED: 15:58 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 25 June 2019

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

From sweet chilli beef to burgers, you can now enjoy a guilt-free takeaway in front of the telly thanks to a Norfolk restaurant.

Slimming World-friendly breakfasts offered at Jules Kitchen in Aylsham. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSlimming World-friendly breakfasts offered at Jules Kitchen in Aylsham. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Jules Kitchen opened Red Lion Street in Aylsham in October 2018 after relocating from the Alby Service Station on the A140 Cromer Road which first opened in 2013.

For the last six years, owner Jules Crook, 55, from Ingworth has been serving Slimming World-friendly meals, alongside the regular menu, which are syn-free or low-syn and next to dishes it is marked with zero or low.

Mrs Crook decided to open Jules Kitchen in Aylsham as she lives close by and the Slimming World classes are "really popular" in the town.

Among the diet-friendly dishes offered in the restaurant include the Chub Club breakfast, which include toast, bacon, eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes and beans, and a daily specials menu with dishes such as beef chilli and jacket potato, diet pepsi chicken and rice and lasagne.

Slimming World-friendly meals at Jules Kitchen in Aylsham. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSlimming World-friendly meals at Jules Kitchen in Aylsham. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mrs Crook launched her 'Skinnie Kitchen' takeaway service on June 18 as a lot of Slimming World members already come in and she wanted them to be able to enjoy the dishes at home.

Mrs Crook said: "The reaction has been really good and it is really nice to go home and pop something in the microwave which has all been home-cooked and has Hex A and B values.

"I have been going to Slimming world on and off for a few years and I went back there in January and am now doing every day and it has been positive.

Mel, Jules and Chelsea of Jules Kitchen in Aylsham, that is now offering Slimming World-friendly takeaways Picture: Ella WilkinsonMel, Jules and Chelsea of Jules Kitchen in Aylsham, that is now offering Slimming World-friendly takeaways Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"We have a lot of ladies from Slimming World in here but also a lot of men too."

The homemade meals can be ordered by phone and collected on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays and she is starting with a small selection of mains and sides.

The menu is posted on the Jules Kitchen Facebook page and dishes include a homemade burger with wedges and salad, stuffed mushrooms with veggie sausage and sweet chilli beef and noodles.

Mrs Crook has worked in catering since she left school and she previously worked at the Wine Press in Guildhall Hill in Norwich, which is now The Wine Cellar, and she has also done private catering.

Jules Kitchen in Aylesham is now offering slimming world friendly meals. Picture: Ella WilkinsonJules Kitchen in Aylesham is now offering slimming world friendly meals. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Jules Kitchen is open 8am to 3pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 3pm at weekends and you can order meals on 01263 502765.

