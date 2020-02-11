Search

Ministry of Sound DJ joins Classic Ibiza line-up

PUBLISHED: 09:45 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:45 11 February 2020

DJ Jose Luis will perform at this year's Classic Ibiza at Blickling Hall Estate. Picture: Supplied by Classic Ibiza

DJ Jose Luis will perform at this year's Classic Ibiza at Blickling Hall Estate. Picture: Supplied by Classic Ibiza

Archant

He has played at some of the world's most famous clubs, and now he's joining Norfolk's biggest outdoor dance party.

DJ Jose Luis will perform at this year's Classic Ibiza at Blickling Hall Estate. Picture: www.karolinakrasuska.com/Supplied by Classic IbizaDJ Jose Luis will perform at this year's Classic Ibiza at Blickling Hall Estate. Picture: www.karolinakrasuska.com/Supplied by Classic Ibiza

Jose Luis, a Caracas-born DJ who has been resident at Pacha Ibiza and Ministry of Sound London, will be part of this summer's Classic Ibiza at Blicking Hall Estate.

Mr Luis said: "I've been blessed with a good run.

"I had a Ministry of Sound London residency for nine years, Pacha Ibiza for two years and the chance to play in a whole bunch of countries.

"But Pacha Ibiza was something else."

Mr Luis will be the first performer at the August 8 gig with his chill-out set, to be followed by the Urban Soul Orchestra for the 'sundowner set', Goldierocks, and then a dance and laser light show.

Mr Luis added: "I'm going old-school house meets Latin.

"The Balearic sound is very rooted in the 'latinesque' sounds of DJ Alfredo. House is a feeling, a vibe and I hope to be able to recreate the vibe that you get when you party in Ibiza.

"I'm doing the opening set, so want to create the right atmosphere for the orchestra to come on and kill it."

Lisa Ward, director of Revival Productions, organisers of Classic Ibiza, said: "Following the resounding success of last summer's tour, we spent considerable time listening to our amazing audience to find out ways in which we can improve the show.

"One consistent message was that people wanted to party for longer.

"We are delighted to welcome Jose Luis to the Classic Ibiza family, his credentials speak for themselves and he will help us take the show to yet another level.

"By the time Urban Soul Orchestra hit the stage for the new 'sundowner set' the Norfolk crowd will be well and truly ready to party. We're more than happy to give them what they want and have upped the ante in terms of BPM from the very start."

The Urban Soul Orchestra will play tracks from the likes of Orbital, Moby and Paul van Dyk, reinvented by musicians who have worked with the very best in the industry, including Groove Armada, Nightmares On Wax and Robert Miles.

For more information or tickets, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk or call 01283 841601.

