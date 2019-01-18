Search

Jonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret review: It’s difficult to laugh about Brexit - but it’s made easier with glitter

18 January, 2019 - 12:23
Jonny Woo's All Star Brexit Cabaret. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Playhouse

Jonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Playhouse

Courtesy of Norwich Playhouse

It’s difficult to laugh about Brexit at this stage, whether you’re a leaver or a remainer.

Jonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich PlayhouseJonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Playhouse

But it is perhaps instead one of those situations where you’ve got to laugh or you cry.

And Jonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret definitely did the former when the show came to Norwich’s Playhouse on January 12.

With music from Olivier Award-winning Richard Thomas, who co-created Jerry Springer: The Musical, the tunes perfectly accompanied the satirical words which summed up how many of us now feel about the goings-on at Downing Street - namely in a particular favourite which repeated over and over simply the phrase “oh s***”.

But you would be mistaken for thinking just because the show was raucously funny that it was a joke - although there were gags a plenty.

Jonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich PlayhouseJonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Playhouse

Woo’s political commentary was cutting and showed the ridiculous nature of where we find ourselves in the Brexit process.

It drew from the arguments and debates we’re all having round the dinner table when we visit family, especially true of remainer Woo who admitted many of the ideas for the show came from discussion with his leaver father.

Built up with a myriad of musical numbers and strong vocals from Woo, Sooz Kempner, Adam Perchard and Kevin Davies made it truly sing-a-long but dripping with talent.

All the architects of Brexit made an appearance - from Theresa May to Angela Merkel to David Cameron.

Jonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich PlayhouseJonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Playhouse

And the most-touted insults slung about from before the referendum are featured in many of the songs, such as Swivel Eyed Loon.

What I liked best about the show was that whilst tight, rich, and clearly well put together, it still felt a little rough around the edges - probably stemming from it’s Edinburgh Fringe beginnings.

As a journalist who writes a lot about Brexit, it’s difficult to make the topic fresh for me. But that’s what the Brexit Cabaret was able to do - plus I’m up for anything with an abundance of glitter and outlandish costumes.

