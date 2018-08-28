Search

Jonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret is in Norwich this weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:42 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 08 January 2019

Jonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Playhouse

Jonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret is coming to the Playhouse in Norwich this weekend.

Fresh from a smash-hit show at London Coliseum, Jonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret will arrive at Norwich Playhouse on January 12.

It’s Brexit, but not as you know it – with a lot more singing, sequins, and swearing in this musical extravaganza.

Created by drag superstar Jonny Woo and Olivier Award-winning composer Richard Thomas, the show is a modern-day musical ripped straight from the headlines.

The show is performed by Jonny Woo, Richard Thomas, Sooz Kempner, Adam Perchard and Kevin Davies but features glittering turns from all the familiar political pundits.

Tackling this very divisive topic with a large pinch of salt, a hefty amount of satire, and some truly catchy songs, Jonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret steers far away from rhetoric or statistics, offering a much-needed light-hearted approach to the ‘in or out’ debate – because whatever your vote, there’s a lot to sing about!

Packed full of unforgettable tunes, and truly hilarious moments, the show is the ribald, raucous and risqué solution to political fatigue. This cabaret-musical promises a frothy, filthy, and fabulously funny evening.

• Tickets are available to Jonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret on January 12 from the Playhouse website for £22 advance or via the Box Office on 01603 598598

