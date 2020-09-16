Search

Comedian John Bishop announces Norfolk show

PUBLISHED: 10:11 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 16 September 2020

John Bishop is heading to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange in 2021 Picture: Rhian Ap Gruffydd

Comedy and TV star John Bishop has announced a Norfolk date for his highly-anticipated 2021 stand-up tour.

John Bishop is bringing his ‘Right Here, Right Now’ show to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday, November 11 2021 at 8pm and he will perform it across the UK, Ireland, Canada, America and Europe.

It will be his eigth stand-up tour and he has also achieved huge TV success too, with programmes such as ‘John Bishop: In Conversation With...’ which saw him chatting with some of the world’s biggest household names.

Philip Bayfield, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange manager, said: “It has been 10 years since his last visit here to the Corn Exchange, so we’re looking forward to welcoming him back on his latest tour.”

Tickets cost £36.50 and go on sale on Friday, September 18 2020 at 10am on kingslynncornexchange.co.uk at or by calling the box office on 01553 764864.

