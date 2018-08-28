Search

Fabulous! John Barrowman bringing latest tour to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:48 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 18 January 2019

John Barrowman Credit: Eric Schwabel

John Barrowman Credit: Eric Schwabel

Eric Schwabel

Fresh from his stint in I’m a Celebrity, star of stage and screen John Barrowman is bringing his new tour to the city in 2019.

John Barrowman Credit: Eric SchwabelJohn Barrowman Credit: Eric Schwabel

John Barrowman, who finished in third place in the 2018 series of the hit reality show, has announced a 12-date UK tour including Norwich Theatre Royal on June 26.

The new show is called Fabulous and will celebrate his 30 years on stage with his favourite songs and stories from his life and career.

John said “I can’t believe it’s been 30 years from my West End debut to my Australian jungle adventures in I’m A Celebrity, and there’s been lots of fabulousness in between.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate this amazing milestone with my fabulous tour.

“I’m looking forward to meeting fans and sharing some of my favourite moments with you all.”

John was born in Glasgow and moved to America as a child and now splits his time between Palm Springs in the USA, Cardiff and London.

He first rose to fame starring as Billy Crocker opposite Elaine Paige in the musical Anything Goes at the National Theatre in 1989.

Since then he has starred in West End productions, including Miss Saigon and The Phantom of the Opera, and his TV work has included American drama Arrow as Malcolm Merlyn and Desperate Housewives.

READ MORE: Pub set to open inside Norwich Station

But John is perhaps best known for playing sci-fi hero Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and spin-off Torchwood.

His fellow I’m a Celebrity finalists are also coming to the region this year, with Emily Atack at the Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich on May 3 and Harry Redknapp at the Ipswich Regent on October 14.

Tickets to John Barrowman go on sale at 10am on January 23 here and he will also be at the Southend Cliffs Pavilion on June 22.

