Video

All we know so far about Netflix's Jingle Jangle filmed in Norwich

Snowball fight during filming of Netflix's Jingle Jangle in Elm Hill in Norwich Credit: James Randle Archant

Netflix's Christmas film Jingle Jangle features scenes shot in Elm Hill in Norwich and this is all we know so far about the festive flick.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Netflix's Christmas film Jingle Jangle features scenes shot in Elm Hill in Norwich and this is all we know so far about the festive flick.

The film has been produced by singer John Legend and directed by David E. Talbert and camera crews spent 12 weeks in locations around the UK earlier this year, which included the historic city street.

From the star-studded cast to release date, here is all you need to know about Jingle Jangle...

When was Jingle Jangle film in Norwich?

Christmas came early in Elm Hill as it was transformed into a Victorian winter scene in early June for four days of filming and it also featured 80 local extras and a casting call took place at St Andrew's Hall in April.

Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Whilst both ends of the street were guarded by security, a snowball fight was seen taking place and businesses in Elm Hill will also feature in the film, including The Games Room as a newsagents, Olive's Cafe as a supply store and Elm Hill Brides as a butcher's shop.

Filming also brought a boost to the city economy and the production team purchased over 1,800 hotel room nights in Norwich across the preparation, shooting and dismantling period.

A further ten Norwich locals and three Norwich University of the Arts students joined the location team as marshals.

What is the plot?

Netflix have released the plot as follows: "A holiday tale set in the snow-covered town of Cobbleton.

Netflix's Jingle Jangle has been produced by singer John Legend Credit: Ian West PA Wire/PA Images Netflix's Jingle Jangle has been produced by singer John Legend Credit: Ian West PA Wire/PA Images

"We follow eccentric toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder.

But when a betrayal by a former protégé leaves Jeronicus withdrawn and down on his luck, it's up to his bright and adventurous granddaughter Journey, and a singularly magical invention, to save the day."

Which famous faces are in the cast?

Forest Whitaker, whose credits include The Last King Of Scotland and Black Panther, plays Jeronicus Jangle and came to Norwich for filming.

He appears alongside Downtown Abbey star Hugh Bonneville as Delacroix and Madalen Mill as Journey.

Props around Elm Hill during the transformation for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Props around Elm Hill during the transformation for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Other famous faces appearing, with unknown character names, are comedian Keegan-Michael Key as Jeronicus' former protégé and Tony Award winners Phylicia Rashad and Anika Noni Rose.

When will Jingle Jangle be released?

The film is currently in post-production and will be released by Netflix over Christmas 2020 and judging by previous festive offerings will be available in November.

In the meantime, you can watch their 2019 Christmas film The Knight Before Christmas, which stars Poldark actor Josh Whitehouse as Sir Cole the Norwich knight who finds himself transported by a witch from the medieval times to present day America.

However, the scenes were actually filmed in Ontario in Canada, leading to criticism from locals as the castle used look nothing like the one in Norwich.