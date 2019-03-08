Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind review: Heavy riffs, a go-go dancer and rock n' roll ecstasy

Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind tear it up at Waterfront Studio in Norwich. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

Jim Jones knows his way around a heavy riff, for years now the raw and primal rock n' roll has been oozing out of his bands.

His latest trip to Norwich was no exception, with current band the Righteous Mind providing all the mayhem of previous visits with a psychotic twist.

From the chainsaw-like riff of opener Boil Yer Blood, the band sends vibrations through the room grabbing the audience and attempting to pull them into rock n' roll ecstasy.

The crowd begin a little reserved, but by the time Jones channels his inner Noddy Holder howling "alright everybody, let your hair down" to kick-off new single Get Down, Get With It, everyone is doing as the title suggests.

The band take the assembled on a trip back to LA's Sunset Strip in the 60s, introducing go-go dancer Moana Santana, who proceeds to twist and writhe at 100mph along to the Righteous Mind's thumping garage rock beat.

Santana's high octane dancing is not the only element which gives the show a distinctly unique flavour. Mal Troon's squealing pedal steel guitar cuts through the fuzzy fog giving a psychedelic country vibe, while encore opener 'Hold Up' shows the group's soulful side providing an alternative to the world of meaty guitars.

Particular set highlights include Satan's Got His Heart Set On You from new LP CollectiV, with Jones yelling the track's humorous "satan's got a hard-on for you" chorus before picking out a member of the audience as the object of the devil's affections.

Other stand out moments include raw cover of the Beatles' infamous Helter Skelter, with all three guitarists hurling their instruments over the audience, and the horror movie keys of Matt Millership whose horror movie keys punctuate Jones's every lyric on Shazam.

Jones preaches "f**k facism, f**k racism" before sticking it to the man on set closer 'Alpha S**t', with its MC5-style riff well and truly kicking out the jams and ensuring the audience leave fully charged.

Heavy riffs, a go-go dancer and rock n' roll ecstasy, where else would you have found that on a Thursday night in Norwich, or anywhere else in the country for that matter?

