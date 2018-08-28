Search

‘Never give up on your dreams’ - debut novel launched in Suffolk pub

PUBLISHED: 12:44 28 January 2019

Jenni Keer launches her debut novel at The White Horse in Stoke Ash. PHOTO; Jenni Keer

A mum-of-four has published her debut novel with a major publisher in a Suffolk pub.

The Hopes and Dreams of Lucy Baker by Jenni Keer is available on Amazon. Picture: AvonThe Hopes and Dreams of Lucy Baker by Jenni Keer is available on Amazon. Picture: Avon

Jenni Keer launched her new book The Hopes and Dreams of Lucy Baker with Harper Collins imprint Avon at The White Horse in Stoke Ash. More than 100 people attended the launch, on January 10, which raised £250 for Dementia UK.

Ms Keer said: “The novel follows the heartwarming relationship between Lucy and her elderly neighbour, Brenda, and how they both deal with her dementia diagnosis.

“There is also a handsome but grumpy neighbour and an adorable stray cat.”

“I still have to pinch myself when I put my name into the Amazon search bar and my book comes up. To see so many wonderful reviews is humbling and proves you should never give up on your dreams.”

Her second novel, due in 2019, is set in a fictional auction house inspired by TW Gaze in Diss – the auction house whose sales she’s attended over the past two decades.

On February 9 Ms Keer will take part in an evening panel of romance authors at Diss Publishing House with Heidi Swain, Natalie Meg Evans, Rosie Hendry, and Kate Hardy.

