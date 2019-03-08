Pop and soap icon Jason Donovan announces Norwich show

Let all your neighbours know as star of stage and screen Jason Donovan is heading to the city on his new UK tour.

The eighties heartthrob is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal especially for you on Sunday, September 20 2020 on his Even More Good Reasons tour, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of debut album Ten Good Reasons.

The show will be his first UK concert tour in four years and will also feature a live band and anecdotes from his glittering career.

The Australian-born star first found fame as Scott Robinson on Neighbours in the late eighties and his on-screen wedding to Charlene Mitchell, played by Kylie Minogue, attracted 19.6 million viewers.

Proving he is a man of many talents, he also launched a successful pop career and his first album spent four weeks at the number one spot in the UK charts.

Over his career, he has had 10 top ten singles, including number one hits Especially For You, where he duetted with co-star Kylie, Sealed With a Kiss and Too Many Broken Hearts.

He also topped the charts with his 1991 version of Any Dream Will Do from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, created by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, where he starred as the title character.

His stage credits also include The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Sound of Music and he has also produced the upcoming tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, which he previously starred in.

John Bultitude, Communications Manager at Norwich Theatre Royal, said: "It is exciting to welcome Jason Donovan back to Norwich.

"From entertaining excitable clubbers at Norwich nightspot Ritzy's in the late eighties to his last appearance on our stage in the fifties musical-drama Million Dollar Quartet back in 2017, his fan-base will relish the chance to hear his voice and enjoy his warm Aussie charm once again."

Jason Donovan will also perform at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Friday, November 13 and you can purchase tickets at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk and kingslynncornexchange.co.uk.