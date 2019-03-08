Video

This Norwich restaurant lets you host your own roast

Host your own roast at The Exchange Restaurant in Jarrold Credit: Jarrold Archant

Serve up a roast dinner with all the trimmings to your family and friends without any washing up thanks to a Norwich restaurant.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jarrold department store in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Jarrold department store in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Exchange Restaurant on the lower ground floor of Jarrold runs Host Your Own Roast every Sunday with a choice of sirloin of Aberdeen Angus beef, a loin of pork, with crackling and bramley apple sauce or a Norfolk-reared black leg chicken.

This is served with crispy goose fat roast potatoes, fresh garden vegetables, Yorkshire puddings and lashings of gravy.

READ MORE: Caviar and Champagne on the menu at new Jarrold restaurant

What makes it different to a regular roast dinner in a restaurant is that it is all brought out together on a wooden board, which leaves it to you to carve the meat and plate up the dinner for your guests.

Nick Harris, Jarrold Executive Chef, said: "We already serve a traditional carvery in The Pantry on floor three, but we wanted to give our customers another option where they can entertain family or friends and make the Sunday roast a more sociable affair.

READ MORE: Roast dinner delivery service launches in Norwich

"At The Exchange on the lower ground floor at Jarrold, you can book our Host Your Own Roast so that you can get together with family and friends for a delicious Sunday roast as you would in your own home, but without the cooking and washing up.

"All you have to do is pick your choice of meat from our menu, which also includes a vegetarian option, and we will cook it for you and bring it to your table for you.

READ MORE: 6 of the best roast dinners in Norwich

"My memories of my own family gathering around the table for Sunday dinner was the basis for Host Your Own Roast here at Jarrold.

"The portions are generous and it works for every appetite, so let us do the hard work and you can bring back the Sunday roast in style."

Host Your Own Roast is part of the Sunday menu at The Exchange in Jarrold and costs £14.95 per person. To book call 01603 660661.