Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Video

This Norwich restaurant lets you host your own roast

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 23 October 2019

Host your own roast at The Exchange Restaurant in Jarrold Credit: Jarrold

Host your own roast at The Exchange Restaurant in Jarrold Credit: Jarrold

Archant

Serve up a roast dinner with all the trimmings to your family and friends without any washing up thanks to a Norwich restaurant.

Jarrold department store in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJarrold department store in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Exchange Restaurant on the lower ground floor of Jarrold runs Host Your Own Roast every Sunday with a choice of sirloin of Aberdeen Angus beef, a loin of pork, with crackling and bramley apple sauce or a Norfolk-reared black leg chicken.

This is served with crispy goose fat roast potatoes, fresh garden vegetables, Yorkshire puddings and lashings of gravy.

READ MORE: Caviar and Champagne on the menu at new Jarrold restaurant

What makes it different to a regular roast dinner in a restaurant is that it is all brought out together on a wooden board, which leaves it to you to carve the meat and plate up the dinner for your guests.

Nick Harris, Jarrold Executive Chef, said: "We already serve a traditional carvery in The Pantry on floor three, but we wanted to give our customers another option where they can entertain family or friends and make the Sunday roast a more sociable affair.

READ MORE: Roast dinner delivery service launches in Norwich

"At The Exchange on the lower ground floor at Jarrold, you can book our Host Your Own Roast so that you can get together with family and friends for a delicious Sunday roast as you would in your own home, but without the cooking and washing up.

"All you have to do is pick your choice of meat from our menu, which also includes a vegetarian option, and we will cook it for you and bring it to your table for you.

READ MORE: 6 of the best roast dinners in Norwich

"My memories of my own family gathering around the table for Sunday dinner was the basis for Host Your Own Roast here at Jarrold.

"The portions are generous and it works for every appetite, so let us do the hard work and you can bring back the Sunday roast in style."

Host Your Own Roast is part of the Sunday menu at The Exchange in Jarrold and costs £14.95 per person. To book call 01603 660661.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Village road flooded after sewer becomes blocked

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Little Melton after a sewer under School Lane became blocked. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Search after woman, 75, reported missing

Police are appealing to help trace 75-year-old June Brown who is missing in North Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘He was a gift from god’ - parents warning after teen’s aerosol death

Robert and Susan Waple, with a picture of their son, Jack, who died in June, aged 13, after inhaling too much deodorant from an aerosol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cowboy builder due back in court

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court where he was found guilty after a trial. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Village road flooded after sewer becomes blocked

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Little Melton after a sewer under School Lane became blocked. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Norwich City transfer rumours: Hearts left-back on the radar after first-team emergence

Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

Police car damaged in Norwich crash

Police car involved in crash on Barrett Road, Norwich. PIC: Sirajul Islam.

Basking shark seen off Norfolk

A basking shark spotted off the Cromer coast in 2017. Picture John Davies.

‘I remember looking up and I saw tears coming from everyone’ - Todd Cantwell on life in the big league

From Dereham with love - Todd Cantwell reveals his parents were crying with happiness after his goal in City's 3-2 victory over Manchester City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists