Strictly trio announce Norfolk and Suffolk dates on divas tour

PUBLISHED: 12:06 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 28 January 2020

Strictly Come Dancing trio Katya Jones, Nadiya Bychkova and Janette Manrara are bringing their Viva La Divas tour to Norfolk and Suffolk Credit: Supplied by Alive Corn Exchange

Strictly Come Dancing trio Katya Jones, Nadiya Bychkova and Janette Manrara are bringing their Viva La Divas tour to Norfolk and Suffolk Credit: Supplied by Alive Corn Exchange

A trio of Strictly Come Dancing professionals will be hoping to score a perfect ten with audiences on their new Viva La Divas tour, which includes dates in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Katya Jones is one of the Strictly stars heading to theatres in Norfolk and Suffolk this summer Credit: PA Wire/PA ImagesKatya Jones is one of the Strictly stars heading to theatres in Norfolk and Suffolk this summer Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Janette Manrara, Katya Jones and Nadiya Bychkova will pay tribute to the divas of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Broadway and the West End in the new show, alongside more contemporary pop acts.

The 29-date tour will begin at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on June 14, with a matinee and evening show, and it will return to the region two more times over the summer at the Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn on June 26 and The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on July 1.

The song and dance spectacular will celebrate the female icons who have had an impact on their lives, which includes Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and Beyonce.

They have collaborated with the original producers of the successful Viva La Diva show, first performed in 2007 with former Strictly judge Darcey Bussell and Katherine Jenkins, and the trio will be joined by a talented cast of singers and dancers.

Manrara said: "I am so excited to be touring the UK with two of my best friends, Katya and Nadiya, and what a show it is going to be.

"We're going to be celebrating the glitz, the glamour and style of the greatest divas in showbiz.

READ MORE: Sing-along Mamma Mia is coming to Norfolk

"We're going to have so much fun bringing this show to audiences across the UK and I can't wait. It is going to be a blast!"

All three still work on Strictly Come Dancing and Katya won the show and lifted the glitterball trophy in 2017 with Holby City star Joe McFadden and was paired with former MP Ed Balls in 2016, who was the Norwich City chairman from 2015 to 2018, and finished in sixth.

Charlotte Wright, marketing and brand manager at Alive Corn Exchange, said: "We are so excited to have such talented dancers and Strictly stars coming to King's Lynn.

"We are really big fans of the show and we look forward to welcoming these divas to our theatre!"

Tickets to Viva La Divas go on sale at 10am on January 31 at marinatheatre.co.uk (01502 533200), kingslynncornexchange.co.uk (01553 764864) and theapex.co.uk (01284 758000).

