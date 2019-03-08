Celebrity foot reader bringing sole-searching workshop to Norwich

Celebrity foot reader Jane Sheehan is coming to Norwich Archant

A foot reader to the stars is hoping to nail it when she comes to Norwich later this year for a workshop.

Jane Sheehan will teach a Foot Reading Theory and Practical Workshop at the Jackie Hamilton School in Arminghall Close from July 30 to 31.

The therapist has gained a legion of fans for her unconventional readings and she has also appeared on ITV's This Morning, Loose Women and gone beneath the ballroom shoes on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Too.

Ahead of the Royal Wedding last year, she appeared in the national press analysing the feet of Meghan Markle, commenting on her Morton's toe which is when the big toe is shorter than her second.

Jane said it was the same as Prince Harry's exes Chelsea Davy and Cressida Bonas and meant that Harry was attracted to "natural born leaders".

Through looking at factors such as the width of the foot, toe length and creases, Jane claims she can read personality traits and emotions.

She says her readings can highlight hidden potential and undervalued talents and be used as a tool for personal development and growth.

Jane said: "We are all used to changing our facial expressions and hiding our true feelings, but we can't do that with our feet - they tell the truth.

"Simply by analysing the shapes of feet and toes, we can tell an awful lot about a person.

"Anyone coming to my workshops will not only learn something of use to their clients, but also learn about themselves via their feet.

Jane first began foot reading in 1999 and has been teaching her skills to reflexologists and other therapists since 2003 and she also sees many individuals simply seeking to develop a deeper understanding of their soles.

Jane's workshop in Norwich forms part of her international seminar series, which includes dates across Europe, the USA, United Arab Emirates, Ireland and Australia, and tickets can be purchased at footreading.com

