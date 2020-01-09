Search

Jane Austen-themed afternoon tea launching in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:47 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 09 January 2020

Jane Austen-themed afternoon tea Credit: Strattons Hotel

Archant

Love is in the air this February as a Jane Austen-themed afternoon tea is coming to Norfolk and if you have any Sense and Sensibility you won't miss it.

Strattons Hotel, in Swaffham, will run the traditional tea all month and it is served on three tiers and includes finger sandwiches, mini sausage rolls, scones and a selection of mini cakes, made by chef Jules Hetherton, decorated with hearts and swans.

The boutique hotel runs a different themed tea every month, which has previously included Alice in Wonderland and Roald Dahl, and this month's offering is inspired by the famous novelist, whose celebrate works include Pride and Prejudice and Emma.

The tea costs £18.50 and they are also running an extra special Valentines Day version from Friday, February 14 to Sunday, February 16 with extra sweet and savoury treats for £22.50.

This year, Strattons are celebrating their 30th anniversary and their afternoon tea was named the best in the county at the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2016.

They are also running a Mother's Day afternoon tea on the weekend of March 21 to 22 at £28.50, with a glass of prosecco, unlimited tea or coffee and a range of sweet and savoury delights.

Booking is essential on 01760 723845 or email enquiries@strattonshotel.com

