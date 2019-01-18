Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

James Morrison bringing latest tour to Norwich

18 January, 2019 - 16:23
James Morrison at The Hammersmith Apollo in 2009. Photo: CharlieTPhotographic/Wikimedia

James Morrison at The Hammersmith Apollo in 2009. Photo: CharlieTPhotographic/Wikimedia

CharlieTPhotographic/Wikimedia

Singer-songwriter James Morrison will be hoping for no broken strings as he brings his new tour to the city in 2019.

The singer, who has sold over seven million records, is coming to the UEA LCR on March 25 and the show will include new and old hits.

James Morrison released his debut single You Give Me Something in 2006 and has gone on to have five top ten singles and won a BRIT Award for British Male Solo Artist in 2007.

His upcoming tour is his first in three years and will follow the release of his new album You’re Stronger Than You Know which is released on March 8.

The record includes the lead single My Loves Goes On, which is sung with Joss Stone, and it is the album that James Morrison always wanted to make.

James said: “I always love working with people, especially when they have a wicked voice like Joss.

“She’s from the same musical heritage as me. I’m excited to celebrate soul music with another artist who is recognised for soul.”

Going back to the Stax and Motown eras that he loves, the album includes songs that emerged from a turbulent time in his life.

James went on hiatus in 2015 as he worked on a follow-up to album Higher than Here as his relationship with his long-term partner Gill hit tough times.

He also says he lost his songwriting instinct as his previous label pushed him to continue writing uplifting music.

The album sees Morrison digging into his emotions after the past four years with song Slowly about him reigniting his creativity and his turbulent upbringing with his parents.

Family is also a central theme and closing ballad Until The Stars Go Out was written in support of his eldest daughter when she was bullied at school.

Tickets to James Morrison at the LCR go on sale on Friday January 25 at 9am on Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

You can also get pre-sale tickets on January 23 if you pre-order the album before January 22.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after being ‘dazzled by the sun’ in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

‘I thought it would blow up’ - Man who pulled Prince Philip out of wreckage describes rescuing baby from smoke-filled car

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Nine-month-old baby boy involved in Prince Philip crash

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I thought it would blow up’ - Man who pulled Prince Philip out of wreckage describes rescuing baby from smoke-filled car

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

‘Cliff edge’ warning as Norfolk County Council’s budget black hole widens to £70m

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Is this the most romantic holiday retreat in Norfolk?

A romantic retreat with a differenc; the Triumphal Arch. Pic: Mark Berwick

Norwich City v Birmingham City: The Lowdown

It was honours even when Daniel Farke and Garry Monk met on the opening day of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists