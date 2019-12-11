Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

James Arthur announces rescheduled Norwich tour date

PUBLISHED: 10:36 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 11 December 2019

James Arthur has announced a rescheduled Norwich tour date Picture: OUTSIDE LIVE

James Arthur has announced a rescheduled Norwich tour date Picture: OUTSIDE LIVE

OUTSIDE LIVE

The X Factor winner James Arthur has announced a rescheduled Norwich gig, after he was forced to postpone his December 2019 tour dates due to illness.

The singer-songwriter was originally set to come to The Waterfront on Thursday, December 5 as part of his five-date Intimate and Acoustic Tour.

However, due to suffering from migraines on a promotional tour of Asia in November, he announced to fans that he would be postponing until 2020.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: "Whilst on a promotional tour in Asia, I was struck down with a migraine that made me completely lose my sight, which as you can imagine brought on a lot of anxiety.

"They've been occurring regularly ever since and my doctor has diagnosed me with exhaustion and has referred me to as specialist."

READ MORE: 10 huge concerts coming to Norfolk in 2020

He continued: "Postponing shows does not come easy to me and I hate the thought of disappointing my fans, who have supported me so consistently over the years.

"Once again, I'm truly sorry but I've got to listen to the people around me at this time."

The show has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 9 next year and all tickets from the original show remain valid.

For those that are unable to attend the new date, they can contact Ticketmaster for refunds.

James Arthur first shot to fame after winning The X Factor in 2012 and has gone on to have six top ten singles, including number one hits Impossible and Say You Won't Let Go.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Second World War bunker found in Prince of Wales Road car park

A Second World War air raid shelter has been found in the car park of Exeid offices in Prince of Wales Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Most Read

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Mum’s desperate search to find out how she contracted lethal disease

Julie Jackman is appealing to former work colleagues in Great Yarmouth in a bid to identify where she was exposed to lethal asbestos Picture: Julie Jackman

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Market traders fear Christmas is ‘ruined’ after festive version opens

Bird's eye view of Norwich market. Photo: Jo Clarke

5 big issues that could swing the vote in Broadland

What are the key issues for Broadland's voters? Pictured is RSPB Strumpshaw Fen nature reserve near Brundall. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists