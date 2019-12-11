James Arthur announces rescheduled Norwich tour date

The X Factor winner James Arthur has announced a rescheduled Norwich gig, after he was forced to postpone his December 2019 tour dates due to illness.

The singer-songwriter was originally set to come to The Waterfront on Thursday, December 5 as part of his five-date Intimate and Acoustic Tour.

However, due to suffering from migraines on a promotional tour of Asia in November, he announced to fans that he would be postponing until 2020.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: "Whilst on a promotional tour in Asia, I was struck down with a migraine that made me completely lose my sight, which as you can imagine brought on a lot of anxiety.

New dates are up for the UK acoustic tour in June 2020, with @BurnsEmily supporting All existing tickets remain valid - if you can't make the new dates please contact the original point of purchase for a refund. pic.twitter.com/9fXTEpa3HH — James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) December 9, 2019

"They've been occurring regularly ever since and my doctor has diagnosed me with exhaustion and has referred me to as specialist."

He continued: "Postponing shows does not come easy to me and I hate the thought of disappointing my fans, who have supported me so consistently over the years.

"Once again, I'm truly sorry but I've got to listen to the people around me at this time."

The show has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 9 next year and all tickets from the original show remain valid.

For those that are unable to attend the new date, they can contact Ticketmaster for refunds.

James Arthur first shot to fame after winning The X Factor in 2012 and has gone on to have six top ten singles, including number one hits Impossible and Say You Won't Let Go.