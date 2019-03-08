Yarmouth joke gets 'biggest laugh' as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City Archant

Jack Whitehall proved he was on the ball as his new UK tour left the Norwich Theatre Royal audience 'crying with laughter.'

The comedian performed his Work in Progress show in the city on Sunday night as he trialled his new material ahead of his Stood Up tour.

Tickets to the gig went on sale in November and due to huge demand an extra matinee was added, with both selling out in 10 minutes.

The show received high praise from fans and his jokes about Great Yarmouth proved popular with the local audience.

Chris Reeve, host of podcast Talk Norwich City, was invited into the dressing room after the show and posed for a photo with Jack and a Norwich shirt that had been made especially for him with Whitehall on the back.

Mr Reeve said: "Jack's new material is totally and utterly hilarious.

"Most people sitting around me were crying with laughter - my mouth hurt afterwards from laughing that much.

"He shared a rather complimentary joke about Great Yarmouth being stuck in the 80s still and said that Norwich was a classy audience and after testing a few risky jokes in the first half, he said how he'd bring out much more risky material in the second half and he certainly did."

Kirsteen Thorne tweeted after the show: "We felt kind of bad that Great Yarmouth got the biggest laugh!"

Kimberley Denwood tweeted: "Fantastic show in Norwich tonight Jack. Bravo! Good luck with the rest of your tour."

Jack sold out arenas across the UK on his 2014 and 2017 tours and has also hosted the BRIT Awards and the Royal Variety Performance.

He is also a successful actor and has starred in Bad Education, Fresh Meat, Good Omens and he also stars alongside his father Michael in hit Netflix show Travels with my Father and the most recent series sees the pair exploring the US.

The Stood Up tour kicks off at the East of England Arena in Peterborough on November 14.