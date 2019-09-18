Jack Whitehall announces Norwich tour date

Jack Whitehall is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Supplied by Theatre Royal Archant

Comedy fans are in for a treat as Jack Whitehall is heading to the city ahead of his latest Stood Up arena tour.

He has announced he will be performing at Norwich Theatre Royal on Sunday, October 20 for one of his warm-up gigs, in a show he is calling Work In Progress, where he will try out his new material.

The comedian has added Norwich, Reading, Bath and Portsmouth to the tour, which ends on January 7, and it is good news for fans in the region as the nearest show was taking place at Peterborough's East of England Arena on November 14.

Whitehall sold out arenas across the UK on his 2014 and 2017 tours as well as bringing his distinctive humour to audiences at the likes of the BRIT Awards and the Royal Variety Performance, for which he became the youngest host in 2015.

He said: "I couldn't be more thrilled to be going back out on the road.

"There's no feeling like standing up on stage in front of an arena full of strangers and still being able to hear your dad heckle you."

As well as an award-winning comedian, he is also a successful actor and has starred in Bad Education, Fresh Meat and is currently appearing in Amazon's drama hit Good Omens.

He is also widely celebrated for his hit Netflix show Travels with my Father alongside his dad Michael and the most recent series sees the pair exploring the US.

John Bultitude, of Norwich Theatre Royal, said: "We are expecting Jack's autumn visit to be one of our hottest comedy tickets.

"This will be a rare chance to catch his brand new show before he takes it to some of the UK's biggest arenas and it is a real coup to tempt him to the city."

Jack Whitehall comes to the Theatre Royal on October 20 at 8pm, with tickets priced from £10 to £31, and go on sale this Friday, September 20 at 10am.

To book, visit theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 630000.