Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Jack Whitehall announces Norwich tour date

18 September, 2019 - 11:48
Jack Whitehall is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Supplied by Theatre Royal

Jack Whitehall is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Supplied by Theatre Royal

Archant

Comedy fans are in for a treat as Jack Whitehall is heading to the city ahead of his latest Stood Up arena tour.

He has announced he will be performing at Norwich Theatre Royal on Sunday, October 20 for one of his warm-up gigs, in a show he is calling Work In Progress, where he will try out his new material.

The comedian has added Norwich, Reading, Bath and Portsmouth to the tour, which ends on January 7, and it is good news for fans in the region as the nearest show was taking place at Peterborough's East of England Arena on November 14.

Whitehall sold out arenas across the UK on his 2014 and 2017 tours as well as bringing his distinctive humour to audiences at the likes of the BRIT Awards and the Royal Variety Performance, for which he became the youngest host in 2015.

He said: "I couldn't be more thrilled to be going back out on the road.

"There's no feeling like standing up on stage in front of an arena full of strangers and still being able to hear your dad heckle you."

You may also want to watch:

As well as an award-winning comedian, he is also a successful actor and has starred in Bad Education, Fresh Meat and is currently appearing in Amazon's drama hit Good Omens.

He is also widely celebrated for his hit Netflix show Travels with my Father alongside his dad Michael and the most recent series sees the pair exploring the US.

John Bultitude, of Norwich Theatre Royal, said: "We are expecting Jack's autumn visit to be one of our hottest comedy tickets.

"This will be a rare chance to catch his brand new show before he takes it to some of the UK's biggest arenas and it is a real coup to tempt him to the city."

Jack Whitehall comes to the Theatre Royal on October 20 at 8pm, with tickets priced from £10 to £31, and go on sale this Friday, September 20 at 10am.

To book, visit theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 630000.

Most Read

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Firefighters tackle blazes at home and charity shop in same street

Police outside the Break charity shop on Cromer Road. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Fire at Castle Mall restaurant

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at the Bourgee restaurant in Castle Mall, Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

Fire at Castle Mall restaurant

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at the Bourgee restaurant in Castle Mall, Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Norfolk star determined to erase memories of World Cup disappointments with England

England's Ben Youngs - going for glory at his third World Cup Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists