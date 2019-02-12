‘Norwich is more than a great city’ - Britain’s Got Talent stars Jack and Tim to perform at UEA

Jack and Tim will be playing a gig at Norwich's UEA. Photo: Richard Jarmy Photography Richard Jarmy Photography

A father and son duo who once busked on the city streets are returning to Norwich to as part of their UK tour.

Jack and Tim Goodacre, from Eccles near Attleborough, rose to fame on ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent after their performance of an original song earned them Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer and won them a place in the final.

Now the pair are writing their first album together and embarking on a UK tour with shows in London and Glasgow, as well as Norwich - where they used to perform as buskers.

Jack and Tim said: “Norwich has always had a great music scene and to come back and play the city we once busked in every weekend is a real thrill for us.

“Norwich is much more than a great city, it’s our home and every corner in the city reminds us of where we used to play.”

Jack and Tim will be performing with other guest acts at The Nick Rayns LCR at the UEA on Saturday, June 8.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the event ends at 10pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9am and will be available from the UEA box office and UEA SU website.