Jack and the Beanstalk, Gorleston Pavilion review: 'The cast is simply superb'

Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Gorleston Pavilion Credit: Steve Davis Archant

Jack and the Beanstalk at Gorleston Pavillion has a dazzling line-up - despite one of its stars bowing out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Gorleston Pavilion Credit: Steve Davis Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Gorleston Pavilion Credit: Steve Davis

OhYesItIz Productions are a regular purveyor of Christmas time giggles, chalking up successful pantomimes up and down the Norfolk coast.

But this year, Helen McDermott, one-time Anglia News presenter and a favourite in this annual sea-side treat, has had to stand down "for personal reasons."

"I will miss joining in with the crowds" she said, "but I will be back."

Taking her role as Fairy Beansprout is Catherine Terry who trained with the Royal Ballet and went on to become a well-known actor on the West End stage.

So audiences need not fear - despite the last minute changes, there's no weak link here.

In fact, the cast is simply superb.

You may also want to watch:

Matthew Siveter as Jack's mother is chief story-teller. He gets the Dame role spot on - not only is his acting good, but his frocks are marvellous too.

My favourites were the giant cow dress and (spoiler alert) the wedding cake. Never mind the rest of the production, these outfits hold the stage on their own.

READ MORE: 19 of the best pantomimes coming to Norfolk this Christmas

In this version, Jack (Thomas Holland) and his family are so poor that they cannot afford to pay the rent.

Their wicked landlord is the giant at the top of the beanstalk, and his henchman (Chris Dilley) comes to collect the debts. In a fairytale re-mix, Jill (Eloise Hare) appears and tumbles in love with Jack.

All does not run smoothly. When Jack's family don't pay up, Jill is kidnapped, and the giant tries to eat her.

But never mind, the magic beans will save them all (Oh no they won't, Oh yes they will!) and the story goes onwards and upwards.

Songs like You Can't Stop The Beat from Hairspray get toes tapping and send performers from The Dancer's School in Gorleston twirling around the stage.

But Dayzee, the pantomime cow, steals the night.