Acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe comedian coming to Norwich

Ivo Graham will be performing in Norwich. Picture: Emerypr Matt Stronge

An acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe comedian will be making an appearance in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ivo Graham, who had a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2018, will be bringing his own tour to the city later this year.

The comedian will be performing his hour long ‘Motion Sickness’ show at the Norwich Playhouse on March 27.

Mr Graham’s latest stand-up routine is set to draw upon on his own recent upheavals, covering the milestones of moving in together, getting married and having kids.

The Edinburgh Festivals Magazine has described his style as being ‘filled with exquisite and hilarious metaphors, which make his act an absolute pleasure to watch.’

He has previously appeared on shows such as Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week as well as being the first ever winner of So You Think You’re Funny in 2009.

For more information, go to www.norwichplayhouse.co.uk