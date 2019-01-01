Search

Love Island 2019 applications are open

01 January, 2019 - 09:31
Love Island 2019 applications are open. Picture ITV Plc.

©ITV Plc

Could you survive a summer of love at the world’s most famous villa? Well here is your chance as applications for Love Island 2019 are open.

The hit ITV2 show returns to our screens this summer and producers are on the look out for lively singletons to take part.

Last year more than 85,000 people applied to be on the show which was eventually won by Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

One of the people who successfully made it into the villa in 2018 was Norwich gym owner Sam Bird. And in 2017 former Attleborough High School pupil Harley Judge appeared on the reality show.

If you think you have what it takes you can apply via the ITV website.

