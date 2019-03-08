Video

Air date revealed for Norwich episode of ITV’s In For A Penny

Stephen Mulhern filming at The Forum Credit: Ella Wilkinson Archant

The air date has been revealed for the Norwich episode of Saturday Night Takeaway spin-off In for a Penny.

Stephen Mulhern at Sprowston Tesco Credit: Twitter/@_itsgeorge Stephen Mulhern at Sprowston Tesco Credit: Twitter/@_itsgeorge

Each episode of the seven-part series is filmed in a different city around the UK and is presented by Stephen Mulhern.

The game sees Stephen springing up on members of the public who can offer a 1p stake to win £1,000 by answering a series of silly questions such as his age or the TV show he hosts.

The first episode airs this Saturday April 13 in Cardiff and the second next Saturday April 20 will be in Norwich.

Stephen was spotted filming in the city for two days last August, starting with The Forum and Norwich Airport and moving onto Tesco in Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston, the following day.

Two women spotted taking part at the Forum were seen doing a “let’s be havin’ you” Delia Smith impression before the quiz and were asked to identify custard and mustard in two pots.

Stephen Mulhern. Picture: Ian West/PA Photos. Stephen Mulhern. Picture: Ian West/PA Photos.

The series also includes “real world games that you might play in your head or with your family” such as Guess the Weight of your Suitcase which they played and filmed at Norwich Airport.

The games also continued with Check It Out at Tesco and the chance for customers to win their shopping.

Speaking at the time of filming, a spokesman for Tesco Sproswston said: “Stephen selected customers as they came in the store and they had to guess correctly whether each of the four items selected by the crew was more or less expensive than the previous item starting with a jar of olives for 75p.

“If they got them all correct they would win the contents of their shopping.

“There was fantastic reaction to Stephen in store and a really good buzz from customers and colleagues - it’s made their day.”

In For A Penny has always been a segment on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway but in early 2018 was commissioned for its own series.

Other locations in the series include Essex, Glasgow and Leeds and Norwich was the last episode filmed.

In For A Penny airs at 7.30pm on Saturday April 20 on ITV.