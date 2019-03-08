Search

Advanced search

Video

Air date revealed for Norwich episode of ITV’s In For A Penny

PUBLISHED: 11:45 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 11 April 2019

Stephen Mulhern filming at The Forum Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Stephen Mulhern filming at The Forum Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

The air date has been revealed for the Norwich episode of Saturday Night Takeaway spin-off In for a Penny.

Stephen Mulhern at Sprowston Tesco Credit: Twitter/@_itsgeorgeStephen Mulhern at Sprowston Tesco Credit: Twitter/@_itsgeorge

Each episode of the seven-part series is filmed in a different city around the UK and is presented by Stephen Mulhern.

The game sees Stephen springing up on members of the public who can offer a 1p stake to win £1,000 by answering a series of silly questions such as his age or the TV show he hosts.

The first episode airs this Saturday April 13 in Cardiff and the second next Saturday April 20 will be in Norwich.

Stephen was spotted filming in the city for two days last August, starting with The Forum and Norwich Airport and moving onto Tesco in Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston, the following day.

Two women spotted taking part at the Forum were seen doing a “let’s be havin’ you” Delia Smith impression before the quiz and were asked to identify custard and mustard in two pots.

Stephen Mulhern. Picture: Ian West/PA Photos.Stephen Mulhern. Picture: Ian West/PA Photos.

The series also includes “real world games that you might play in your head or with your family” such as Guess the Weight of your Suitcase which they played and filmed at Norwich Airport.

The games also continued with Check It Out at Tesco and the chance for customers to win their shopping.

Speaking at the time of filming, a spokesman for Tesco Sproswston said: “Stephen selected customers as they came in the store and they had to guess correctly whether each of the four items selected by the crew was more or less expensive than the previous item starting with a jar of olives for 75p.

“If they got them all correct they would win the contents of their shopping.

“There was fantastic reaction to Stephen in store and a really good buzz from customers and colleagues - it’s made their day.”

In For A Penny has always been a segment on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway but in early 2018 was commissioned for its own series.

Other locations in the series include Essex, Glasgow and Leeds and Norwich was the last episode filmed.

In For A Penny airs at 7.30pm on Saturday April 20 on ITV.

Related articles

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Crash causes delays on the A47

A crash on the A47 is causing tail backs and delays for drivers this morning. Picture: Staff

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Whale spotting and beer spa holidays added to Norwich Airport destinations

The Blue Lagoon is now a destination on offer from Norwich Airport. Picture: Super Break

Banned motorist drove on A47 on flat tyres which were smoking, court hears

Kyle Miller was sentenced to 20 months for dangerous driving, fraud, theft and drinking while disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Thou shall not enter! Conservative church to convert school into private members-only shop

The former Little Plumstead Primary School Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists