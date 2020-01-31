Who is the killer on Channel 4's Deadwater Fell?

Tom Kendrick (David Tennant) in Deadwater Fell

The fourth and final episode of the thriller airs tonight at 9pm. But will we get the answers we crave? CONTAINS SPOILERS

Jess Milner (Cush Jumbo) and Carol Kendrick (Maureen Beattie) in Deadwater Fell.

Forget the wet blanket that is the current season of Love Island. The telly event we should all be tuning into this evening is the final quadrant of Deadwater Fell.

Daisy Coulam's (Grantchester, Humans, Death in Paradise) taut whodunnit thriller has had me gripped to my sofa for the past three weeks. Let's put it this way - you're not allowed to talk, rustle a bag of crisps, or (absolutely forbidden) walk on front of the telly while it's on.

The series opened with a slice of bucolic Scottish life. Tumbling verdant hillsides and streams panning out from the camera. Ceilidh dances. And the intimacy of close-knit village relationships thrown at viewers in a kind of idyllic community tableau.

We honed in on the cute double coupling of Dr Tom (David Tennant), teacher wife Kate and their chums, policeman Steve and school worker Jess. As they tottered home, booze-addled and chirpy after a party, they were friendship goals. Their easy way with one another. The kinship between their children. What more could you want out of life?

Carol Kendrick (Maureen Beattie) in Deadwater Fell.

Just hours later, Steve found himself in the wreckage of Kate and Tom's home, pulling the doctor's almost lifeless body from a devastating fire. One which claimed the lives of his wife and three young daughters.

Injection marks in all their arms, and Kate's history of depression and drinking, coupled with the fact she was seen buying a lock at a local store (which would end up on the children's door), soon pointed the finger of suspicion at the matriarch.

A story Tom was almost too keen to latch onto. 'Oh yeah my wife was crazy, she did it'. Brooding, solemn and way too matter-of-fact for someone who's lost their entire immediate family, there's a touch of bubbling stir-crazy about this character, who fails to convince anyone with his 'bereft husband' act.

In the background it turns out Jess slept with Tom in a moment of weakness during IVF treatment - telling police it felt controlling, with an estranged girlfriend of Kate's churning out a similar story.

We've seen more of this controlling pattern throughout the series so far. The way Tom put his drunk wife to bed, petting her like a whimpering Labrador.

And the way he treated Kate at a dinner party with his mother, who seems terrified around her offspring.

Filled with rage over his wife's infidelity, Steve has coerced local thug and dimwit Dylan to come forward as a witness, saying he saw Tom chasing one of his children in the woods on the night of the fire. The tides had turned, and sneaky Tom was given a room courtesy of Her Majesty.

In another twist last week, we discovered it was Kate giving chase to her daughter.

Which begs the question on all viewers' lips. What the hell is going on? What is Tom's problem? Was Kate really driven to murder-suicide by his treatment of her? Why did the girls really have a lock on their door? What lurks in Tom's past that makes his mum jump at her own shadow? Will there be more from Kate's old mate? Why is Tom in such financial dire straits?

Who is the real monster here?

Let's hope no-nonsense detective Darlington (Eastenders alumni Laurie Brett) gets to the bottom of it before anybody else dies!