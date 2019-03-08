Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell is coming to Potters Resort

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:25 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 15 March 2019

Daniel O'Donnell is making his Potters Resort debut

Archant

Make sure to Give A Little Love when singer Daniel O’Donnell MBE makes his debut at Potters Resort later this year.

The legendary singer, who hails from County Donegal in Ireland, is set to perform at the resort in Hopton-on-Sea on Sunday October 6.

O’Donnell has enjoyed worldwide success with 32 top 30 albums and he has sold over ten million records.

In 2012, he became the first artist to have a different album in the British charts every year for 25 consecutive years.

Since his first chart hit single in the UK in 1992 with I Just Want to Dance With You, he has released hits including Give a Little Love, Whatever Happened to Old Fashioned Love and I Just Want to Dance With You.

He was made an MBE in 2002 for his services to the music industry and he has also been presented with a humanitarian award for his charity work.

John Potter, managing director at Potters Resort said: “Daniel’s shows sell out on a regular basis, with fans from around the world travelling to see him and we can’t wait for him to make his debut at Potters this October.

“We know that he will put on a wonderful show in our state-of-the-art theatre and I’m sure that he will charm everyone when he performs with his stunning vocals.

“He really is a music icon and this is a unique chance to see him here in Norfolk at Hopton-on-Sea.”

In 2015, Daniel appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and was eliminated in week four with professional partner Kristina Rihanoff.

A One Night Break at Potters Resort featuring an appearance from Daniel O’Donnell on Sunday 6th October 2019 costs from £169 per person based on standard bungalow accommodation.

The break includes comfortable accommodation, a five course dinner with selected wines, activities, use of the sports and leisure facilities, live evening and late night entertainment, a midnight dish and breakfast the next morning.

For more information on Potters Resort visit pottersholidays.com or call 0333 3207 497.

