Intu Chapelfield invites families to free birthday bash

PUBLISHED: 15:35 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 28 May 2019

Intu Chapelfield's family club will be celebrating its first birthday. Photo: Intu Chapelfield

Intu Chapelfield

Intu Chapelfield is preparing to celebrate its family club's first birthday with free party fun and games.

The two-day birthday celebration will take place at the Norwich shopping centre on Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30 from 1am-4pm.

The event promises "lots of fun, free, birthday-themed activities for intu's family club members", and will take place just outside House of Fraser on the lower ground mall.

Rebecca Downie, assistant marketing manager at intu Chapelfield said: "We couldn't let the intu family club's first birthday go by without a party and we'd love to invite everyone to join us this May half-term for the happy birthday celebrations.

"We'll be playing lots of favourite party games, there will be face painting and some very silly 'clowning around' too, so bring your friends and all the family!"

The May half-term activities are free for intu family club members.

If you're not yet a member, there's still time to join by visiting intu.co.uk/family-club and signing up.

