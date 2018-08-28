Search

Fairytale musical is on the way to school

PUBLISHED: 10:10 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 09 January 2019

A poster for Into the Woods, which is coming to Cromer Academy. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A poster for Into the Woods, which is coming to Cromer Academy. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

A series of classic fairytales by the Brothers Grimm receive a modern twist in an upcoming school production at Cromer Academy.

The musical play, called Into the Woods, brings together elements from Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and The Bean Stalk and Rapunzel.

The story follows a baker and his wife, their wish to begin a family and their interaction with he witch who has put a curse on them.

The play will take place at the Norwich Road school on March 26 from 7pm, and March 28 at 8pm.

Into the Woods was written by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

Tickets are £3.50 for adults, £2.50 concessions and £10 for families (either one adults and three children or two adults and two children), and are available from the school office, call 01268 511433 or email ca-office@inspirationtrust.org for more.

*Do you have an upcoming event in north Norfolk? Email the details to stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk

