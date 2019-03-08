Search

New app offers 24 free interactive walks across historic route

PUBLISHED: 13:58 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 28 October 2019

Explore the Marriott's Way Heritage Trail on a new free app Credit: Go Jauntly

Explore the Marriott's Way Heritage Trail on a new free app Credit: Go Jauntly

Archant

Walkers can now experience 24 new interactive walks on Marriott's Way, which runs from Norwich to Aylsham, through a free walking app.

There are 24 interactive walks to try on the Marriott's Way Heritage Trail Credit: Go JauntlyThere are 24 interactive walks to try on the Marriott's Way Heritage Trail Credit: Go Jauntly

People can swipe through the 26-mile route step by step, whilst discovering the lost history of old railway lines along the way.

Fascinating ghost photos overlaying old scenes on the present day, facts about the local heritage, plants and wildlife and audio clips from interviews with train drivers and locals will illuminate the route's past.

Andrew Jamieson, Norfolk County Council's Walking and Cycling Member Champion, said: "We're always looking for exciting and innovative ways of bringing Norfolk's rich culture and history to life, which is why we're working with Go Jauntly to not only welcome visitors to our lovely county, but inspire local people to explore all it has to offer."

READ MORE: 7 places you can pick your own pumpkins in Norfolk

The archive material has been provided by the Marriott's Way Heritage Trail project, which researches, conserves and educates people about the lost railway lines.

Marriott's Way attracts over 100,000 walkers, cylists and horse riders every year Credit: Supplied by Norfolk County CouncilMarriott's Way attracts over 100,000 walkers, cylists and horse riders every year Credit: Supplied by Norfolk County Council

The two-and-a-half year Norfolk County Council project, which received £455,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund, hopes to encourage more people to use the much-loved, traffic-free route which already attracts over 100,000 cyclists, walkers and horse riders every year.

App users can get a birds-eye view with the map page, tapping on points to see pictures and descriptions, plus routes can be downloaded to be viewed offline and even exported to a GPS device.

The whole story of the railway spans from 1880 to 1985 and traces of its history visible along the route include platforms, stations, level crossings and other railway infrastructure.

Sophie Cabot, senior Marriott's Way project officer at Norfolk County Council, said: "These interactive walks will help people learn about the former Hellesdon Station, which was recently uncovered and enhanced by our volunteers, the remains of the coal crane and engine shed at Norwich City Station in Train Wood and pillboxes and tank traps from WWII.

READ MORE: 14 of the best places to see fireworks in Norfolk in 2019

There are traces of the railway history visible along the route, including platforms, stations, level crossings and other railway infrastructure. Credit: Go JauntlyThere are traces of the railway history visible along the route, including platforms, stations, level crossings and other railway infrastructure. Credit: Go Jauntly

"We hope they will also be better able to spot and identify the birds, plants and animals that inhabit this 26 mile County Wildlife Site."

The walks have been launched as part of Norfolk County Council's Walking and Cycling Festival on the Go Jauntly app, which has more than 100,000 downloads across the UK and lets people try out expertly curated walks as well as create their own to share with the walking community.

The app is available to download on iOS and Android.

What you will see on the new Marriott's Way Heritage Trail Credit: Go JauntlyWhat you will see on the new Marriott's Way Heritage Trail Credit: Go Jauntly

The new app has been created by Go Jauntly who have over 100,000 downloads across the UK Credit: Go JauntlyThe new app has been created by Go Jauntly who have over 100,000 downloads across the UK Credit: Go Jauntly

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

'The village is being destroyed'- Life in Norfolk's fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

'I don't want it to happen to anyone else' - Norwich mum's warning after Disneyland holiday ruined by thieves

Danielle Easton and her family were headed for Disneyland but were stolen from while they ate breakfast at a hotel. Photo: Danielle Easton

