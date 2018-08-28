Inglorious frontman Nathan James chats ahead of their headline Norwich show tomorrow

Rock band Inglorious.

We spoke to Inglorious’ main man Nathan James ahead of his band’s show in Norwich tomorrow night.

Rock band Inglorious' front man, Nathan James.

Norwich is set to welcome one of the new crop of poster boys for classic rock when Inglorious roll into town on the back of their recent album release.

Ride to Nowhere, which hit the shelves last week, builds on the promise of the first two Inglorious albums – and the show at the Waterfront tomorrow [January 31] is sure to deliver the crunching guitars and catchy melodies that are a trademark of Nathan James and his crew.

Like their previous album, it was mixed by Kevin Shirley, who has worked with the likes of Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin – a sign of where Inglorious sit on the rock spectrum – although it’s a little darker and more profound lyrically than the band’s first two efforts.

“It’s different from our two previous albums for a couple of reasons,” says frontman Nathan James.

“I think the songs are stronger and I dug really deep to write these lyrics. I’d experienced great highs and extreme lows since the past album, so I had a lot to write about.”

Ahead of this tour, the band has seen some line-up changes, with Danny Dela Cruz, Dan Stevens and Vinnie Colla signing up – and spending time on the road seems to excite James even more than the new album does.

“Getting to play these songs to our awesome fans – it’s the best feeling in the world when the crowd sing lyrics back to you that you wrote in your bedroom!” he says.

Inglorious are one of several top acts that are acting as strong ambassadors for “classic” rock. The genre may have had its heyday a few decades ago, but it’s made something of a comeback following the grunge, nu-metal and pop-punk eras.

“I think there is a lot of great music in this genre. It’s just not on the mainstream radio as much as it was years ago,” he explained.

“I think rock will always be there and we are thrilled to be flying the flag for it here in the UK.”

“More important is that there are awesome fans out there that want to listen to this stuff that they heard the first time round, in the ’70s and ’80s. It’s really cool!”

• Tickets to see Inglorious on January 31 at The Waterfront are available for £15 advance from the Norwich Box Office website.

