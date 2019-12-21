Video

Applicants wanted for inflatable game show filmed in Norwich

A pool-based game show coming to Norwich is looking for applicants Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Copyright: Iakov Filimonov

An It's a Knockout-style game show is coming to Norwich in 2020 and the organisers are looking for local people to take part.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An inflatable obstacle course is coming to Norwich Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto An inflatable obstacle course is coming to Norwich Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A casting call has been posted on StarNow for applications for a pool-based obstacle course in the city, which is being filmed on various dates in January.

It will be pre-recorded as part of a "star-studded charity event" taking place on Saturday, June 20 2020 and be used in a quiz for the audience with a prize for the winning half and forfeit for the losing half.

The "It's a Knockout-styled course" will be on water and those that take part can also join the audience on show night.

READ MORE:

You need to be aged 18 to 32 to apply and participants will also receive £350 payment and expenses.

You can apply at starnow.com and applications close on Tuesday, December 31.