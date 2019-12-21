Search

Applicants wanted for inflatable game show filmed in Norwich

21 December, 2019 - 12:00
A pool-based game show coming to Norwich is looking for applicants Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Copyright: Iakov Filimonov

An It's a Knockout-style game show is coming to Norwich in 2020 and the organisers are looking for local people to take part.

A casting call has been posted on StarNow for applications for a pool-based obstacle course in the city, which is being filmed on various dates in January.

It will be pre-recorded as part of a "star-studded charity event" taking place on Saturday, June 20 2020 and be used in a quiz for the audience with a prize for the winning half and forfeit for the losing half.

The "It's a Knockout-styled course" will be on water and those that take part can also join the audience on show night.

You need to be aged 18 to 32 to apply and participants will also receive £350 payment and expenses.

You can apply at starnow.com and applications close on Tuesday, December 31.

