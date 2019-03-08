Video

Sneak preview of Norwich episode of ITV's In For A Penny

ITV has released a sneak preview of the upcoming Norwich episode of Saturday Night Takeaway spin-off In For a Penny.

The show is presented by Stephen Mulhern who visits cities across the UK and gives members of the public the chance to win £1,000 by offering a 1p stake and answering questions.

The second episode of the series, which began in Cardiff last weekend, will air this Saturday and was filmed in Norwich.

In the clip there is a fake Captain Canary, who is the Norwich City mascot, outside The Forum.

Stephen then says that they couldn't get the real one as the club wouldn't let them use it.

Then the man who actually dresses up as the mascot at Carrow Road appears and proves it by showing pictures of him in costume.

Also appearing in the clip is former Anglia Television and Mustard TV presenter Helen McDermott.

Stephen was spotted in the city for two days last August, starting with the city centre and Norwich Airport and moving onto Tesco in Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston,the following day.

The series also includes “real world games that you might play in your head or with your family” such as Weigh to Go at the airport, which enticed holidaymakers to guess the weight of their luggage, and Check It Out at Tesco with the chance for customers to win their shopping.

Speaking at the time of filming, a spokesman for Tesco Sprowston said: “Stephen selected customers as they came in the store and they had to guess correctly whether each of the four items selected by the crew was more or less expensive than the previous item starting with a jar of olives for 75p.

“If they got them all correct they would win the contents of their shopping.

“There was fantastic reaction to Stephen in store and a really good buzz from customers and colleagues - it's made their day.”

In For A Penny has always been a segment on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway but in early 2018 was commissioned for its own series.

Other locations in the series include Essex, Glasgow and Leeds and Norwich was the last episode filmed.

In For A Penny airs at 7.30pm on Saturday April 20 on ITV.