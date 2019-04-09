Search

Review: In Flames bring the house down at Norwich Waterfront

PUBLISHED: 00:40 10 April 2019

In Flames at Norwich Waterfront, April 9 2019. Picture: JASON NOBLE

In Flames at Norwich Waterfront, April 9 2019. Picture: JASON NOBLE

While feeling like it’s only been a handful of years that In Flames have been on the scene, 13 albums and a near-30 year existence tells the true story.

In that time the Swedish five-piece have been one of the mainstays of Scandinavian metal alongside their peers Opeth and Nightwish et al.

And the heavily bearded metallers have been welcomed with devil horns aloft by the UK, having become a fixture on the festival circuit.

So with a Norwich crowd ready and willing to enjoy In Flames’ particular brand of melodic metal, the release of I, the Mask earlier this year provides a welcome excuse to capture their ferocious live show once again.

Voices, Call My Name and Deep Inside are among those to represent the new record, but a healthy overview of their back catalogue kept the veteran following well oiled too.

Notable highlights included a frantic run through Pinball Map, an epic performance of The Chosen Pessimist and the perennial favourite Leeches.

Ex Nevermore and Megadeth axe slinger Chris Broderick has blended in seamlessly, trading licks with Bjorn Gelotte like a lifelong member.

A heartfelt acknowledgement to the crowd from singer Anders Friden proved just how much their loyal following meant to the band.

On support duty were Light The Torch - who with ex Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones rousing the Waterfront crowd, should have been on after second act Norma Jean.

All told, In Flames were always going to be greeted as all-conquering heroes, but their slick performance of unique tunes proved just why they are deserving of that name badge.

